What “little trick” did Holey Moley producer Charles Wachter put in Season 4? ABC show’s Muppet addition and rules explained

ABC’s extreme mini-golf competition, Holey Moley: FORE-EVER!, is back with season 4. The show will have The Muppets co-starring all season long with Fozzy Bear, Miss Piggy, and Kermit, among others.

The show will air on May 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. Holey Moley: FORE-EVER! is a part of the Alphabet network’s Spring unscripted series lineup.

All about Muppet addition in Holey Moley: FORE-EVER!

Season 4 of the game show will have muppets on the show. The Muppets have joined the new season to keep the show on the air "fore-ever."

The characters from The Muppets will feature as guest commentators, commentator duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai, and resident golf pro-Stephen Curry. The show will also feature some surprise guest stars.

Long-time producer Charles Wachter revealed that “we wove the Muppet storyline into the booth, and we wrote a ton of material for Joe and Rob in the booth to carry it through the season.”

Besides adding muppets to the show, Wachter has added one more angle to the show, which he is excited about. Revealing the twist to Paste Magazine, he said:

“And then we did one other little trick I’m super proud of, and I don’t know if anyone will notice, which is that the “Previously Ons” are just the Muppet stories. Each week, we’re adding to the Muppet story of Rob and the Muppets trying to make Holey Moley air forever. It all culminates in a hilarious finale performance with Miss Piggy.”

The idea behind the dream paring was that “the energy of The Muppets and Holey Moley is the same. They’re irreverent. They’re very self-aware.”

All about Holey Moley: FORE-EVER! Rules

Season 4 of the show was filmed back-to-back with season three in 2021; thus, the obstacle course has not changed much. The summary of the show reads:

Season 4 tees off with a collaboration for the ages as The Muppets visit the Holey Moley course determined to help the show stay on air fore-ever. Eight mini-golf contestants face off for the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals as they fly through the air on The Trap-Tee-Zee, dive through Donut Hole, bring their A-game to Holeywood and make their mark on Full Mooney.

The show will feature self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country competing head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course to reach the grand finale, where “only one will be crowned winner and claim the $250,000 prize.”

Unanimous Media and Eureka Productions produce the show with Stephen Curry, Chris Culvenor, Michael O’Sullivan, Kate Shelbourn, Jeron Smith, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, and Erick Peyton as executive producers.

The first episode of the real sports competition show, Holey Moley, It's the Muppets!, debuts on Tuesday. The show can also be streamed on Hulu.

