Lego Muppets minifigures: Release date, price, characters and all you need to know

On Sunday, April 17, the Lego group introduced their Muppets Minifigures, which is part of the limited edition Collectible Minifigures (CMF) series. The #71033 version of their collaboration with Disney’s Muppets is slated to launch next month with 12 collectible Minifigures.

The toymaker teased the imminent launch of the Minifigure set on social media. Meanwhile, the official product description of the figures on their website states:

“Delight a child or Muppets fan with these iconic LEGO® Minifigures The Muppets (71033) bags for ages 5+. This unique series features a great lineup of exclusive Disney’s The Muppets characters to collect and display or to take independent or group play in unexpected new directions.”

This collection’s Minifigures are slated to be sold individually as part of the limited series drop. Each pack will include a character’s Minifigure along with some accessories to go with them.

What is known about the Lego Muppets Minifigure collection, and what will it cost?

The Muppets @TheMuppets Let your excitement build because a sensational, Muppetational collection of Muppets LEGO Minifigures is coming soon! Let your excitement build because a sensational, Muppetational collection of Muppets LEGO Minifigures is coming soon! 🙌 https://t.co/vaoLcA6CiD

The LEGO Minifigures will come in individual packs of ‘mystery’ bags which insinuates that the customers will not be able to pick the Minifigures of their favorite characters from the famed IP. These ‘mystery’ bags will retail for $4.99 and are expected to be around the same price in Euro (Eur) and Pounds (£).

As per the product’s official page on Lego’s site, the set is slated to be available from May 1 and claims to be “a nostalgic surprise treat for kids and fans of any age.” However, the product page states that the Minifigures are best suited for individuals above the age of 5 due to choking hazards from small parts.

LEGO® Minifigures The Muppets (71033) details

The limited-edition collection will come with 12 characters, including:

“Animal, Beaker, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Janice, Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Rowlf the Dog, Statler, The Swedish Chef and Waldorf.”

The collection’s individual packs will also come with one or more accessories and a collector’s leaflet:

Beaker will come with level-indicating equipment of some sort.

Dr. Bunsen Honeydew’s Minifigure will feature a conical laboratory flask with a mysterious liquid.

Fozzie Bear’s set will have a banana and a microphone with a stand.

Gonzo will come with a chicken.

The Janice Muppet Minifigure will feature an electric guitar.

Animal’s set will feature a drum set with drum sticks.

Rowlf the Dog will have a board with musical notes and a white bust.

The Swedish Chef will come with a whisk and a portable anthropomorphic gas burner.

Waldorf Minifigure will feature a cup and a “ZZZ” board.

Statler will come with a laptop accessory.

Kermit the Frog muppet Minifigure will include his signature banjo.

Miss Piggy will have her titular book.

As of now, the content of the collector’s leaflet is unknown. The Lego Group has stated that these Minifigures will have seven parts. Furthermore, the toymaker claims that the Minifigures have been rigorously tested to ensure safety and durability as per global standards.

Edited by Siddharth Satish