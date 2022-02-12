Spice Girls Lego BrickHeadz: How to buy, price, release date, and all you need to know

On February 10, Lego launched a BrickHeadz set featuring the renowned British female musical group Spice Girls. The official BrickHeadz™ Spice Girls Tribute comes with a mini version of each group member, along with mini microphones.

In an official press release from the brand, the product’s designer Daniel Squirrell said:

“There are few bands that defined pop culture in the same way the Spice Girls did back in the 1990s, and it’s been such fun bringing the band to life in our BrickHeadz style.”

This marks the first time the toymaker has made a BrickHeadz lineup featuring a musical group. As per the product page, the company is celebrating Spice Girls’ 25th anniversary of their famed second studio album, Spiceworld, which was released in November 1997.

What is known about the Spice Girls Lego BrickHeadz, and what will it cost?

The Lego BrickHeadz set features one of the most iconic dresses donned by each Spice Girl during the 1990s. The mini brick-based figurines showcase extreme attention to detail with Geri Halliwell’s iconic Union Jack dress. Meanwhile, Mel B’s figure wears her famed animal print catsuit.

Emma Bunton is shown in her iconic pink dress, while Victoria Beckham will be portrayed in her conventional color of choice, black. Melanie C’s brick version will be sporting her legendary tank top from the music video of their uber hit song, Wannabe.

Spice Girls BrickHeadz (40548) will have 578 pieces, including tile base plates where the brick-based figures will be attached. As per the promo pictures, the set will include individual microphones for most, including two regular mics with stands, one earset microphone, and two handheld microphones.

All five members, including Ginger Spice, Scary Spice, Baby Spice, Sporty Spice, and Post Spice, are also seen in their 90s hairstyles. Each of the miniature figurines is around three inches in height and one inch in width. Due to the choking hazards, the set is meant for 16-year-olds and above.

Spice Girls’ BrickHeadz designer Squirrell said:

“...what we really, really wanted was to capture the essence and nostalgia of the Spice Girls, through their iconic looks. I am delighted with the set and I hope the fans are too.”

The BrickHeadz will be available at $49.99 in the firm's stores and the brand’s website from March 1. This set can be purchased in the UK for £49.99, and meanwhile, in Europe, it is available for €49.99.

Lego will also organize a sweepstake on their website for lucky winners to receive the Spice Girls’ signature on the set. However, the giveaway is only available through Lego’s VIP program.

Edited by R. Elahi