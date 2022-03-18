Lego 'Back to the Future' DeLorean 2022: Release date, price, where to buy, pieces and more

On Thursday, March 17, Lego launched a “three in one reproduction” of Back to the Future Time Machine based on the iconic DeLorean DMC-12. Coming with an accurate representation, the set will allow users to showcase the model as any of the three versions of the DeLorean from the trilogy.

The Back to the Future DeLorean time machine will come as the original version which has the lightning rod as well. Meanwhile, the “2015-timeline” futuristic upgraded one with Mr. Fusion and hover capabilities will be the second form. The final one would be the 1885 look with the version showcased at the end of the third film. While the set provides options to display any of these three forms, all forms cannot be displayed in one unit simultaneously.

Lego also announced an animated short film, titled Brick to the Future, to celebrate the launch of the time machine set piece. The entire clip showcases the Lego version of Marty McFly and Doc Brown in a Lego-style animated diorama.

What is known about the Lego ‘Back to the Future’ Delorean 2022 and what will it cost?

As per Lego’s press release, the set comes with 1872 pieces and minifigures of Marty and Doc Brown. The toy maker labeled the product as a part of their “Creator Expert” series, which is meant for advanced Lego enthusiasts.

In the document, BTTF trilogy producer and writer Bob Gale said:

“In the movie, Doc Brown spent almost 30 years and his entire family fortune to build his Time Machine. Fortunately, you’ll be able to build this LEGO model in significantly less time and with far less expense – although your completed version will be unable to travel through time!”

The Back to the Future DeLorean time machine set costs $169 in the USA, £149.99 in the UK, €169.99 in Europe. The set will drop on April 1 and will be available on Lego online and offline stores.

Lego’s Back to the Future set piece will have the height of 4-inches, and width of 15.5-inches.

Furthermore, the ‘Back to the Future' DeLorean time machine set will feature Marty McFly’s hoverboard, a plutonium carrying case and swappable license plates. Other easter eggs from the movie can be found in the dates on the console. As per Lego’s claims, the Flux capacitor inside the model will light up using power from a coin-cell battery that is included in the set.

