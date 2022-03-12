The Adam Project review: An emotionally engaging sci-fi  

The Adam Project was a much-anticipated time-travel movie that recently made its arrival exclusively on Netflix, this March 11, 2022. Shawn Levy has served as the director of this sci-fi adventure movie and Jonathan Tropper, Jennifer Flackett, T.S. Nowlin and Mark Levin have served as the writers of the movie.

Since its, it has already begun to receive a lot of positive responses from viewers because of its stunning futuristic set designs, fascinating cinematography and most importantly, the emotional presentation of the storylines.

The Netflix movie stars Ryan Reynolds as Adam Reed, Walker Scobell as the young Adam Reed, Mark Ruffalo as Louis Reed, Jennifer Garner as Ellie Reed, Catherine Keener as Maya Sorian, Zoe Saldaña as Laura and Alex Mallari Jr. as Christos. Let's take a closer look and find out how the story unveils.

What makes The Adam Project so good

A sci-fi story told in an emotionally-gripping manner

The Adam Project is essentially a sci-fi adventure movie that chronicles the story of Adam Reed, who time traveled from 2050 to 2022, and later 2018, to fulfill his mission of preventing the invention of time machines and time travel.

Futuristic set designs, weapons, jets and costumes are most definitely a plus point, but what makes this movie stand out from the rest is how realistically and captivatingly the emotional aspects of human relationships have been captured throughout the movie.

For instance, scenes such as where young Adam Reed meets future Adam for the first time and realizes that he is his future version, or when future Adam confronts his father about how he used to feel lonely and miss his company are portrayed in a gripping manner, making the movie more than just a time-travel story.

Captivating cinematography

Tobias Schliessler has served as the cinematographer for this recently released sci-fi Netflix movie and without a shred of doubt, he has done a phenomenal job at giving the movie the futuristic look it requires. Scenes such as where a young Adam witnesses a time machine-cum-jet for the first time, or when enemies from the future attack Adam, have been captured in an enthralling manner.

The movie surpasses expectations by delivering on the promise of its production and set design by Claude Paré for the futuristic technological atmosphere. Special effects by Scanline VFX for several scenes and the way they have turned out throughout the movie, are quite praiseworthy as well.

Promising performances from the ensemble cast of The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds, as the future Adam Reed, has done a marvelous job by keeping it realistic yet adding a bit of his personalized charm and quirkiness. It is safe to say that he is the perfect fit for the role.

He has also profoundly delivered in terms of the emotional nuances throughout the movie, whether it's meeting his younger self, reuniting with his father, or having a meaningful, yet very short conversation with his mother.

Walker Scobell as the young Adam Reed is refreshingly charming in The Adam Project. His innocence and brilliant screen presence adds positively to the success of the movie.

Mark Ruffalo gives yet another amazing performance in this sci-fi movie, making it as believable as possible. The emotional stakes portrayed by all the actors in this movie is what captures the audience's attention the most.

Catch The Adam Project, now streaming on Netflix, from March 11, 2022.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan