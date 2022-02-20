How old is Walker Scobell? Meet newcomer who plays young Adam in Ryan Reynolds' The Adam Project

The Adam Project, a highly anticipated American science fiction movie, is all set to be released on March 11, 2022, on the popular streaming service Netflix. Shawn Levy has served as the director of the movie while Jonathan Tropper, Jennifer Flackett, T.S. Nowlin and Mark Levin have served as the writers of the movie.

The Adam Project revolves around a time-traveling fighter pilot named Adam Reed, portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, who will be seen crash-landing in 2022 accidentally to team up with his twelve-year-old self, portrayed by Walker Scobell, on an expedition to rescue the future world, a mission that entails reconnecting with their father, portrayed by Mark Ruffalo, who passed away earlier when they were pretty young.

Know about the young actor Walker Scobell who will be seen playing young Adam in the movie

Coming from a military family, Walker Scobell is 13 years old. Reportedly, he started learning acting in his elementary school drama class and through his pleasant experience in a play in middle school. The young actor decided to pursue a career in acting after visiting California and began working on mastering his craft since then. He is reportedly a huge superhero movie fan and his favorite superhero movies include Avengers: Endgame and Deadpool. Walker also enjoys sports, including skateboarding, snowboarding, and parkour.

As revealed in the teaser for the movie, launched by Netflix on February 10, 2022, Walker Scobell will be seen playing the role of a young Adam who will meet the older Adam Reed at their childhood home where they grew up. Upon realizing that he is his future self, Adam is seen sharing various memories with the older Adam, before finally ending up on a mission to save the future.

Apart from Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell, the ensemble cast of this sci-fi movie includes Mark Ruffalo as Louis Reed, Adam’s father, Jennifer Garner as Ellie Reed, Adam's mother, Zoe Saldaña as Laura, Alex Mallari Jr. as Christosand and Catherine Keener. Director Shawn Levy will also be producing for 21 Laps Entertainment along with Ryan Reynolds, who will be producing through his Maximum Effort banner.

This Netflix movie will be the very first project for Ryan Reynolds’ The Group Effort Initiative, which is a self-financed inclusion and diversity program with the main purpose of providing people of color with an opportunity to work on their own productions. The Group Effort Initiative is a joint expenditure between Maximum Effort and B for Effort.

The Adam Project will premiere on the 11th of March, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

