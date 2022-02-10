From Deadpool to The Adam Project, 5 action films Ryan Reynolds has been a part of

Ryan Reynolds has had two things constant in his acting career, namely, romcoms and action-spiked movies. With The Adam project on its way to making its debut on Netflix on March 11, Ryan Reynolds might have another hit on Netflix after the Red Notice premiere.

One aspect that has not changed at all is his success in Hollywood. Starting in the earyly 90s, the actor is a perfect example of "success cannot be achieved overnight."

From DC to Marvel, he has been at a constant change playing characters that have come to define him as an actor. The blend of humor and action makes his movies worth a watch. Deadpool being the perfect and most celebrated example of the same, it is also one of his most successful movies.

NetflixFilm @NetflixFilm THE ADAM PROJECT directed by @ShawnLevyDirect stars @VancityReynolds as a time-traveling pilot that has to team up with his younger self and his late father ( @MarkRuffalo ) to come to terms with his past while saving the future. Also starring Jennifer Garner and @ZoeSaldana. THE ADAM PROJECT directed by @ShawnLevyDirect stars @VancityReynolds as a time-traveling pilot that has to team up with his younger self and his late father (@MarkRuffalo) to come to terms with his past while saving the future. Also starring Jennifer Garner and @ZoeSaldana. https://t.co/B20r5fscuM

As Adam Reed in the new adventure film The Adam Project, Ryan Reynolds is back with an action-filled performance and a hint of comedy that he claims to us as a "defense mechanism."

5 action films that are important highlights of Ryan Reynolds' career

1) Deadpool

Deadpool being at the top of the list, Ryan Reynolds has made an iconic character out of the superhuman. He gave life to a superhero who believes in comedy as much as he believes in fighting crime.

Wade became a scientific experiment when promised to be cured of his cancer. After the experiment left him scarred and unable to go back to his old life, he ventured on a path for revenge. The movie gave fans a disfigured superhero because not everybody is perfect.

Loved by many, the movie was continued for part 2 and the third part was recently announced. Marvel fans have something to look forward to yet again.

2) Free Guy

Ryan Reynolds as Guy in Free Guy (Image via freeguymovie/Instagram)

Free Guy was recently nominated at the Oscars for Best Visual Effects and fans couldn't agree more. Based on life inside a video game, there are no limits and no heroes until Guy comes along.

Reynolds as Guy has his own life within a video game and has managed to fall in love with the woman who brought him into existence. He must save the world he and his friends are a part of. But how will he do that if he is not even a real person?

Ever since his role in Deadpool, fans know exactly what to expect from his films while he makes it as interesting as possible.

3) Red Notice

Ryan Reynolds as Nolan Booth, a world-famous thief, in Red Notice (Image via vancityreynolds/Instagram, Netflix)

Collaborating with Gal Gadot and The Rock, Reynolds gave fans the perfect action blended with comedy and loads of drama in Red Notice. As a world-renowned thief, Nolan Booth attempts to steal three historical golden eggs.

He gets played in his own game when another pair of thieves fool their way into Nolan's quest. He is determined to regain his title as one of the most-renowned thieves in the world. Watching the trio in action together has been one of the greatest advantages of the movie.

4) The Hitman's Bodyguard

The Hitman's Bodyguard (Image via hitmansbodyguard/Instagram)

Another of his hit action-comedies, Reynolds, rocked his way into the movie with his charisma in The Hitman's Bodyguard as Michael Bryce.

Reynolds, a demoted personal bodyguard, Samuel L. Jackson as a dangerous assassin, and Salma Hayek as his loyal wife are the lead characters. The movie is a powerful combination of action and comedy as the frenemies try to work together.

Their attempts to save each other in their operation results in effusive laughter with Ryan Reynolds as his charming, comic self and Samuel L. Jackson in his serious yet reckless nature. Even their non-stop bickering won't stop them from fulfilling their jobs and promises.

5) The Adam Project

a peek at Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project 2022 (Image via @vancityreynolds/Instagram)

As a time traveler, Adam Reed (Reynolds) wandered into the past in his search for his lost love winding his way into 2022. The only thing he knows about the year is his family home when he encounters his younger 12-year-old self.

The Adam Project is a dream come true for everyone who wish to go back to their younger self to correct certain wrongs and provide some reassurance. It is coming to Netflix on March 11 and fans are advised to expect the unexpected because meddling with time always has consequences.

Ryan Reynolds is the very heart of of action-comedy films and the movies above prove to that. With his movies, viewers always know what to expect as his characters tend to brighten up the dour days.

Drama always follows his unique characters in every movie while he gives the best kind of entertainment to viewers. After all, comedy and the right amount of action is a way to one's heart and Ryan Reynolds never fails to prove that.

