The Adam Project ending explained: Will Adam be able to stop the invention of time travel?

The Adam Project is a highly awaited sci-fi movie starring Ryan Reynolds with time-traveling at its heart. Directed by Shawn Levy, the brand new time-travel movie made its debut this March 11, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming service, Netflix.

Although primarily sci-fi, The Adam Project, is filled with fascinating futuristic weapons, jets, and stunning fight scenes. It captures the emotional aspects profoundly and gives the audience several heart-touching moments. It is safe to say that the scenes in the movie that are fabricated with emotional nuances are certainly the most gripping.

The entire movie revolves around Adam, who is on a mission to prevent time-travelling from ever getting invented. Let's find out if Adam, with the help of young Adam, portrayed by Walker Scobell and their father, portrayed by Mark Ruffalo, be able to stop the invention of time travel.

The ending of The Adam Project explained

Will Adam and young Adam manage to get their father to agree to help them on the mission?

In the movie, The Adam Project, Adam desperately wants to destroy the entire existence of time travel from the future he came from. But he needs his father's help to do that. Adam's father, played by Mark Ruffalo, who will soon be the inventor of time-traveling, works under the funding of Maya Sorian, portrayed by Catherine Keener.

When Adam and young Adam meet their father, the audience soon realizes that he is a typical science nerd and is absolutely against the invention of time-travel so much that he does not even want to hear them out. He asks them to go back to the years they have come from.

However, Adam tries to make him understand how the invention of time-travel in the hands of Sorian has brought grave danger to the earth in the near future.

Will they be able to destroy the crystal hard drive?

Taking place at Sorian's office, which is also the office of Adam's father, the ending part of The Adam Project, is quite thrilling as both the present and future Maya Sorian are present to stop both Adams and their father from destroying all data about time-travel. As expected, an epic fight scene between the good guys and the bad guys takes place, during which a huge magnetic body is created, sucking up every magnetic object.

In the end, the audience witnesses how common scientific knowledge of Adam's father saves the day as the bullet fired by future Maya Sorian to kill him ends up killing the present Maya Sorian. Hence, they are able to destroy the crystal hard drive and the mission becomes a success.

What happens to the future Adam and the young Adam at the end of The Adam Project?

After destroying time-traveling, Adam and young Adam go back to their respective years where the audience witnesses young Adam keeping his promise to the future Adam as he hugs their mother, whereas, future Adam is seen meeting his future wife for the first time. Therefore, the movie gives the audience a well-satisfying happy ending.

Don't forget to watch The Adam Project, streaming on Netflix from March 11, 2022.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan