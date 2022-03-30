Ezra Miller choking video resurfaces online after The Flash actor is arrested for disorderly conduct in Hawaii

On the morning of Monday, March 28, The Flash star Ezra Miller was reportedly arrested in Hilo, Hawaii. The actor was allegedly arrested for disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar on Silva Street. They also reportedly harassed individuals at the bar, as the Hawaii Police Department stated.

The news of their arrest was confirmed by the police department, which released a press release. According to the press release,

"During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke."

After yelling obscenities, Miller was arrested for snatching the microphone off a 23-year-old woman's hand who was singing at the time. This fell under a disorderly conduct offense. Meanwhile, they also lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts, which was charted under a harassment offense.

Following the 29-year-old actor's encounter, Miller's controversial video of choking and harassing a woman resurfaced online.

Ezra Miller's old video of choking a woman is being shared online after their recent arrest in Hawaii

After Monday's event featuring Ezra Miller's arrest, news of their prior offensive behavior was the subject of discussion amongst their followers for their DCEU and Fantastic Beasts roles. Around the fan campaigns for the "Snyder-cut version of Justice League" in 2020, a video showcased Miller's alleged assault on a woman.

In early April, a video of Miller assaulting the woman went viral. In the 5+ seconds clip, the New Jersey native asked the woman, "Did you want to fight?" Following their question, Miller proceeded to reach out to the mystery woman's neck before grabbing it and shoving her to the back of a cart and pushing her down to the ground.

As the woman fell to the ground after verbally expressing her discomfort and pain, bystanders shooting the video can be heard expressing their concerns by addressing Miller. A man can be heard saying, "Whoa, Bro, Bro, Bro" insinuating that the actor should stop.

According to a later report by Variety, the incident seems to have taken place on April 1, 2020, at the Prikið Kaffihús bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. At the time, the actor was rumored to have been approached by several fans but seemingly took offense to that particular woman before shoving her to the ground. Following the controversial incident, Miller was escorted off the bar's premises.

Ezra Miller's choking video trends online following his arrest

Following Miller's arrest, numerous tweets mocked the actor by correlating the recent event with the previous assault.

jsickaa @TheDimpleDollie When you notice Ezra Miller’s watching you have fun: When you notice Ezra Miller’s watching you have fun: https://t.co/CoavF8eG1L

man, stfu @SPEEDRCER Where all the white checkmarks for Ezra Miller? I thought we hated violence? Where all the white checkmarks for Ezra Miller? I thought we hated violence? https://t.co/kEhIzqsMAb

Jimmy Bones @antonio_dmraa Ezra Miller when they see people smiling Ezra Miller when they see people smiling https://t.co/PW9kL618s9

, @machelanti the way this isn't the first time ezra miller has attacked a woman but they still won't get the will smith level of outraged the way this isn't the first time ezra miller has attacked a woman but they still won't get the will smith level of outraged

Witch’s Hex 🧙🏻🪄✨ @DoomerCoomer still kind of surreal to me that Ezra Miller got away with choke slamming a teenage girl in the first place still kind of surreal to me that Ezra Miller got away with choke slamming a teenage girl in the first place

MJ @mjfilmfanatic Soooo Ezra Miller can choke women and harass people and Amber Heard can abuse her husband and they're allowed to keep their jobs with Warner Bros but Johnny Depp is a victim and gets fired. Seems fair. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp Soooo Ezra Miller can choke women and harass people and Amber Heard can abuse her husband and they're allowed to keep their jobs with Warner Bros but Johnny Depp is a victim and gets fired. Seems fair. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp

Taya M. @BlackMambaForev White people: WILL SMITH NEEDS TO BE ARRESTED!!



Also white people: Ezra Miller needs help with mental issues. He didn’t mean to choke slam that girl last time and attack people this time…. White people: WILL SMITH NEEDS TO BE ARRESTED!!Also white people: Ezra Miller needs help with mental issues. He didn’t mean to choke slam that girl last time and attack people this time…. https://t.co/PxMOH9GJIK

EW @ErickWeber twitter.com/wildeepatrol/s… JJ @WildeePatrol I CANNOT WAIT for the Flash press tour! I CANNOT WAIT for the Flash press tour! https://t.co/uzfRMf2uPJ Is now a good time to *finally talk about that video from a couple of years ago??? variety.com/2020/film/news… Is now a good time to *finally talk about that video from a couple of years ago??? variety.com/2020/film/news… twitter.com/wildeepatrol/s…

Christopher Marc @_ChristopherM Ezra Miller also got thrown out of a bar in Iceland and proceed to choke a woman in April 2020. It's possible that Miller and alcohol are a bad combination, those seem to be the connecting factors in both cases. Ezra Miller also got thrown out of a bar in Iceland and proceed to choke a woman in April 2020. It's possible that Miller and alcohol are a bad combination, those seem to be the connecting factors in both cases.

xixi @daoyingtuzi ezra miller trending for doing some bizarro violent thing publicly ...again? didnt they choke out a fan 2 years ago like that person is not alright ezra miller trending for doing some bizarro violent thing publicly ...again? didnt they choke out a fan 2 years ago like that person is not alright

Derek @GrandeHero At least this time Ezra Miller didn’t choke anyone. At least this time Ezra Miller didn’t choke anyone.

Meanwhile, others drew parallels to the alleged "blind eye" of Warner Bros. towards Miller, while removing Johnny Depp from the Fantastic Beasts series over allegations.

More past controversial behavior from Fantastic Beasts star Ezra Miller

In January this year, Miller posted a public Instagram threat to the Klan activity in Beulaville. The 29-year-old actor went as far as suggesting that members of the North Carolina KKK group should kill themselves. They further added,

"... we'll do it for you if that's really what you want."

However, at the time, the Southern Poverty Law Center cited that there had been no public reports of any KKK activities in the area.

