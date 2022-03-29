Why was Ezra Miller arrested? The Flash star charged in Hawaii after karaoke bar incident

Ezra Miller was arrested by law enforcement in Hilo, Hawaii, on March 28.

The 29-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a karaoke bar. The actor was then released from custody after a bail of $500 was paid.

The Flash star’s representatives and Warner Bros. have not yet commented on the situation.

Reasons behind Ezra Miller’s arrest

According to the Hawaii County Police Department, South Hilo officers responded to a report of a disorderly bar patron on the evening of March 27 at 11:30 pm.

It was reported that Miller became unruly when other patrons began singing karaoke and started yelling obscenities.

The Fantastic Beasts actor then grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was singing karaoke and lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.

Miller's arrest comes at a bad time for Warner Bros., as the actor is set to appear in the studio's upcoming film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The film is scheduled for release on April 15, 2022.

Ezra Miller's past legal issues

Back in 2011, Ezra Miller was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a broken brake light. The police found 20 grams of marijuana in their possession.

Miller was charged with drug possession. However, the charges were later dropped by a judge. The Justice League star faced a penalty of $600 for two citations of disorderly conduct.

The Flash star has been involved in other legal issues in the past (Image via John Lamparski/Getty Images)

In April 2020, a video went viral on Twitter where Miller was seen choking a woman and throwing her to the ground. Variety confirmed that the incident took place in Reykjavik at Prikið Kaffihús, a bar frequently visited by the actor.

A bar employee identified the person in the video as Miller. They were taken off the premises by the staff after the incident.

In January 2022, Miller shared a video via Instagram in which they appeared to threaten members of the Ku Klux Klan operating in Beulaville, North Carolina. However, the Southern Poverty Law Center reported no knowledge of any Klan activity in the area.

Ezra Miller’s upcoming movies

Ezra Miller will be seen in two big-budget movies soon – Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and The Flash.

Directed by David Yates, the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts film series will be released on April 15, 2022. The ensemble cast also includes Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, Richard Coyle, and Mads Mikkelsen in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti and is scheduled for release on June 23, 2023. It is the 14th film in DCEU and features Miller in the lead role alongside Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle, and Ben Affleck.

