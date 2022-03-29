Hilarious Ezra Miller memes take over Twitter after actor is arrested in Hawaii over karaoke bar incident 

Hawaii Police Department has arrested Ezra Miller, who was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. An incident broke out at a karaoke bar in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sunday night which left the actor behind bars. Since the news broke, netizens have been endlessly trolling Miller on social media for their actions.
According to a police report, the Flash star was involved in an accident at a karaoke bar on Silva Street. The actor allegedly yelled obscenities and became agitated when people began singing.
Miller was also accused of attempting to rip the mic off of a 23-year-old woman’s hand and alleged to have lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts at the bar. Though the actor was told to calm down by the bar owner, he refused to do so.
Police responded to the location after receiving a call at 11:30 pm about a disorderly patron wreaking havoc.
Variety reported that a bail of $500 was set, which Ezra Miller paid off. He was then released from custody.
Trolls come after Ezra Miller following arrest
The internet relentlessly mocked the actor as news of his actions spread globally. A slew of memes of movie personalities throwing jabs at fellow characters have found their way online. A few tweets read:
Ezra Miller’s arrest comes just before the Warner Bros. film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’s release. The spin-off Harry Potter film will be released globally in theaters in April.
Miller, known for playing Flash from DC Comics, will star in their standalone film. The Flash movie is expected to be released on June 23, 2023. Speaking about the upcoming DC film, Miller said during a DC FanDome in 2021:
“In one way, I'd say there's a few villains, or so-called villains, who are in our movie. And then in another way, I'd say there aren't any villains in a way that might be part of the exploration and message of the movie. I'm going to say those things because together they make no sense, and it leaves it all kind of cryptic and mysterious. Which is good for a villain to have an air of mystery that surrounds them — until they pop out!”
Several netizens commented that the actor’s publicist will have to work harder to change the narrative about the 29-year-old actor.
This is not the first time in The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor has caused a scene at a bar. In 2020, Ezra Miller was recorded choking a woman in an Iceland bar.
Those who witnessed the scene described it as a serious altercation that led to the actor being escorted off the premises by bar security.