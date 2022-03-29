Hilarious Ezra Miller memes take over Twitter after actor is arrested in Hawaii over karaoke bar incident 

Hawaii Police Department has arrested Ezra Miller, who was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. An incident broke out at a karaoke bar in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sunday night which left the actor behind bars. Since the news broke, netizens have been endlessly trolling Miller on social media for their actions.

According to a police report, the Flash star was involved in an accident at a karaoke bar on Silva Street. The actor allegedly yelled obscenities and became agitated when people began singing.

Ezra Miller was arrested after wreaking havoc in a karaoke bar (Image via Getty Images)

Miller was also accused of attempting to rip the mic off of a 23-year-old woman’s hand and alleged to have lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts at the bar. Though the actor was told to calm down by the bar owner, he refused to do so.

Police responded to the location after receiving a call at 11:30 pm about a disorderly patron wreaking havoc.

Variety reported that a bail of $500 was set, which Ezra Miller paid off. He was then released from custody.

Trolls come after Ezra Miller following arrest

The internet relentlessly mocked the actor as news of his actions spread globally. A slew of memes of movie personalities throwing jabs at fellow characters have found their way online. A few tweets read:

danna ✨ @commanderburger People: *enjoying a night out, having a good time, minding their business*

Ezra Miller:

People: *enjoying a night out, having a good time, minding their business*Ezra Miller: https://t.co/LiYJ3NNmKZ

Weenkies @Weenkies POV you’re at a karaoke bar, about to start singing when you see Ezra Miller in the crowd POV you’re at a karaoke bar, about to start singing when you see Ezra Miller in the crowd https://t.co/erBtHPgH6t

jøsh @_undeaad_ *woman sings her fav song on karaoke*



ezra miller: *woman sings her fav song on karaoke*ezra miller: https://t.co/FEcxixlxXh

レスボボ。 @lesbobomb pov you sang in front of ezra miller pov you sang in front of ezra miller https://t.co/czoeotoKNu

Soundwave @LocalSoundwave Me singing the last verse of Champagne Supernova before Ezra Miller assaults me Me singing the last verse of Champagne Supernova before Ezra Miller assaults me https://t.co/Uxi07pugv1

jøsh @_undeaad_ ezra miller on their way to ruin karaoke night ezra miller on their way to ruin karaoke night https://t.co/7w8Tu0IzRh

Beni @Beni_PeterJr Ezra Miller when they see a a person singing Ezra Miller when they see a a person singing https://t.co/p1CpY3wdBD

PT: psycho tman @johnny_tmanV2 ezra miller when someone starts singing at a karaoke bar ezra miller when someone starts singing at a karaoke bar https://t.co/z8Jf28XoX8

amy schumer hate account @SkyknightLCG Ezra Miller when they hear someone singing bad at karaoke Ezra Miller when they hear someone singing bad at karaoke https://t.co/OEuouubSG5

Ezra Miller’s arrest comes just before the Warner Bros. film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’s release. The spin-off Harry Potter film will be released globally in theaters in April.

Miller, known for playing Flash from DC Comics, will star in their standalone film. The Flash movie is expected to be released on June 23, 2023. Speaking about the upcoming DC film, Miller said during a DC FanDome in 2021:

“In one way, I'd say there's a few villains, or so-called villains, who are in our movie. And then in another way, I'd say there aren't any villains in a way that might be part of the exploration and message of the movie. I'm going to say those things because together they make no sense, and it leaves it all kind of cryptic and mysterious. Which is good for a villain to have an air of mystery that surrounds them — until they pop out!”

Several netizens commented that the actor’s publicist will have to work harder to change the narrative about the 29-year-old actor.

This is not the first time in The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor has caused a scene at a bar. In 2020, Ezra Miller was recorded choking a woman in an Iceland bar.

Those who witnessed the scene described it as a serious altercation that led to the actor being escorted off the premises by bar security.

Edited by Srijan Sen