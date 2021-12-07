Texas substitute teacher fired after video of him singing Britney Spears' 'Toxic' on karaoke machine in class goes viral  

A substitute teacher from Bowie High School in Texas was recently fired after a video of him singing Britney Spears' hit number Toxic on a karaoke machine in class went viral online.

In the footage, the teacher can be seen sitting behind a desk, loudly belting out some lines from the popular song using a karaoke machine and dazzling disco lights inside the classroom. The clip was recorded and shared by several students on social media.

One such unidentified student recorded the video on his phone and showed it to his father. The latter informed the school about the incident, leading to authorities taking disciplinary action against the substitute teacher.

Who is the viral substitute teacher from Texas?

The Texas substitute teacher who went viral for singing Britney Spears' Toxic in front of his students inside a classroom has not been identified by name.

However, a spokesperson for the Austin Independent School District (AISD) told KXAN that the educator has been “relieved of his duties” for failing to follow the “best practices” of the school district:

"I've heard worse Britney Spears covers, but the lights are a bit much. All processes were followed, it was simply a case of a substitute not following our practices."

Andre Abelkis, the father of the student who informed the school authorities about the clip, told The New York Post that the teacher’s behavior left parents “upset”:

“It was all a bit confusing. We didn’t know what this was all about until our son explained what it was. Yes, we were a little upset that a substitute teacher would not care about teaching the class and just do something for themselves. And, yes, I think the teacher should have been removed from class.”

Initial rumors suggested the man was a prankster disguised as an educator, but authorities confirmed he was a registered substitute teacher. The educator did not have a formal badge from the Austin Independent School District but he was “formally checked in through the school’s visitor system” after undergoing an official background check.

The school district also noted that classrooms in the region are not usually equipped with a karaoke device and the substitute teacher brought the system to class. It was also mentioned that he bagged another Austin High School job in the district shortly after getting fired.

No criminal charges have been pressed against the teacher and no arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

