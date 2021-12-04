"We were excited because he's the real deal, he surpassed all expectations" - Venus Williams on Will Smith's portrayal of her father in King Richard

Venus Williams recently spoke to pop culture website Popsugar upon the release of her father's biopic, King Richard. The film, which has been running in theaters since November 19, features Hollywood actor Will Smith in the titular role.

The 41-year-old began by emphasizing how Smith's portrayal of her father was one of the key highlights of the biopic. Williams revealed that she and her family were excited when the celebrated actor signed up for the film, since he, according to her, was the "real deal".

"There are so many special moments throughout the film, but one of the highlights of seeing King Richard is Will Smith's portrayal of our father," said Venus Williams. "When he signed on to the role, we were definitely excited because he's the real deal, and he surpassed all expectations. He truly did his part to understand our dad and embody his spirit."

Here is a glimpse of Will Smith as Richard Williams in the critically acclaimed film.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion proceeded to laud the efforts of Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton - the actors who play her and her younger sister Serena Williams respectively in the film. Venus Williams heaped praise on the young actresses for their dedication towards their roles.

She also expressed her gratitude to them for honoring the Williams family through their art.

"It means more to me than I can express," Venus Williams said. "Seeing the time, energy, and heart that both Saniyya and Demi put into mastering these roles is so inspiring. They both have incredible careers in front of them, and to honor our family the way they did, I will be forever grateful!"

King Richard wins big at the National Board of Review awards

After garnering positive reviews and critical acclaim, King Richard has entered the winner's circle. The US National Board of Review recently announced its list of winners for films released in 2021, and the Will Smith-starrer has bagged some of the biggest prizes.

Smith won the award for 'Best Actor' for his role as Richard Williams, while Aunjanue Ellis was adjudged 'Best Actress' for her portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' mother, Oracene Price, in the biopic. The film was also recognized as one of the top 10 films of this year.

"Congratulations to our #KingRichard family on being selected for The National Board of Review Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Top 10 Films of 2021," wrote the official handle of King Richard on Instagram.

