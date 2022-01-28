What is Ezra Miller's ethnicity? Actor's roots explored as his video threatening KKK takes internet by storm

On January 27, The Flash (2022) star Ezra Miller issued a severe warning to the Ku Klux Klan. In their Instagram video, Miller addressed the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina KKK group and suggested that they kill themselves with their own guns.

In the video, which has garnered over 38,000 views within six hours, Miller said:

"Hi um this is Ezra Miller, the Mad Goose Wizard. This is a message for the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina KKK."

"Hello, first of all, how are y'all doing? It's me. Look, if y'all wanna die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, OK? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you're doing right now -- and you know what I'm talking about -- and then, you know, we'll do it for you if that's really what you want. Okay, talk to you soon okay?! Bye!"

Miller also clarified that the video is not a joke in the caption on Instagram. They further urged everyone to take the video and the message seriously. It is unclear what prompted such a response from the 29-year-old actor.

Ezra Miller's ethnic background explored

The Fantastic Beasts star was born in Hoboken, New Jersey, on September 30, 1992, to Marta and Robert S Miller. As per pop-culture webiste stuarte, Miller's mother is reportedly of German and Dutch origin, while his father is Jewish.

In a 2012 interview with Israeli publication Haaretz, Ezra Miller revealed that they consider themselves a Jew. They told the publication:

"My father is a Jew, my mother is not, but I totally consider myself a Jew even though according to the laws of Judaism I am not."

They further added that these rules were made before DNA tests could have been possible. Miller said:

"I know that I am a descendant of Abraham because of my father."

Back then, Miller also revealed that they had plans to visit Israel.

Ezra's first name is also of Jewish origin as he was named after 'Ezra the Scribe.' In religious texts, 'Ezra' was a Jewish scribe and priest. In the 'Book of Ezra,' he is said to have helped a group of Judean exiles to return to Jerusalem from Babylon.

Fans found humor in Ezra Miller's threat to KKK in their Instagram video

Several fans praised the actor's message to the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina KKK group. However, other tweets compared Ezra's grave threat to kill the Ku Klux Klan's members with Batman's vigilantism and Harley Quinn's deranged actions.

Owen 🦇 @SouljaGameFan Ezra Miller calling out a specific chapter of the kkk and telling them to kill themselves or they’ll get killed is now the gold standard for celebrity activism. I’m so in love with them. Ezra Miller calling out a specific chapter of the kkk and telling them to kill themselves or they’ll get killed is now the gold standard for celebrity activism. I’m so in love with them.

meg. @wondermeg_ Ezra Miller vs. The KKK wasn't on my 2022 bingo card, but I'll take it. Ezra Miller vs. The KKK wasn't on my 2022 bingo card, but I'll take it.

topia @theonefromtopia other celebrities: posting a black square



ezra miller: threatening to kill the KKK



Bravo, Ezra other celebrities: posting a black squareezra miller: threatening to kill the KKKBravo, Ezra

🌑 #ISTANDWRAYFISHER @VYGRR_ Ezra Miller telling the KKK to **** themselves makes me want explore their body. Ezra Miller telling the KKK to **** themselves makes me want explore their body.

Yash Kapoor @yash_k2001 Ezra Miller confronts a KKK member, colorized Ezra Miller confronts a KKK member, colorized https://t.co/x7E3lCWbwe

Jasmine @thewonderladie I'm half asleep and Ezra Miller is out here putting a hit on a specific chapter of the KKK. I don't need context. I'm half asleep and Ezra Miller is out here putting a hit on a specific chapter of the KKK. I don't need context. https://t.co/ocrm9Gj7E4

America Chavez’s Pride Pin @pinkbarb2020 I’m going to be paying ALOT of attention to who gets mad at Ezra Miller threatening the kkk…. I’m going to be paying ALOT of attention to who gets mad at Ezra Miller threatening the kkk…. https://t.co/qeVENGON0B

As expected, most fans were surprised by Ezra Miller's take on the specific chapter of the KKK. Many wanted to know the particular origin of the actor's resentment towards the group.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan