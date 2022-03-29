5 best TV shows of all time to watch right now

Over the years, TV shows have taken up various forms in order to indulge the audience. The most recent one, as everybody knows, is the era of online streaming services.

While in the midst of a prosperous television era, character-driven dramas, big-budget sci-fi and fantasy TV shows have aired in recent years, taking full advantage of the potential of lengthy dramatized narratives.

The art of television is at an all-time high, thanks to cable-channel blockbusters, the entrance of streaming platforms, and the emergence of distinctive series from varied artists.

Binge-watching has become a way of life, thanks to services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Disney+, which have taken people away from their televisions and onto more modern devices.

This list of the finest series to binge watch includes everything from classic comedies to Emmy-nominated dramas. These fine and exciting marathon-worthy TV shows will have viewers clicking next after every episode.

These marathon-worthy TV shows that will keep viewers glued to their seats

5) Sherlock

Sherlock, a British drama series, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin freeman (Image via @PrimeVideoIN/Twitter)

Sherlock Holmes is an eternal figure who is continuously reimagined, either with a period-appropriate approach or modified for the contemporary age, depending on who addresses him.

Sherlock has become a classic TV show based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's detective series of the same name, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes.

The series, which was co-produced by the BBC and WGBH, has been praised by reviewers and fans around the world.

Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman have long been considered an outstanding duo of Holmes and Watsons, and their every move is closely followed by a rabid fan following.

4) Peaky Blinders

The Shelby clan in BBC's smash series Peaky Blinders (Image via @peakyblindersoficial/Instagram)

Unsurprisingly, Steven Knight's drama Peaky Blinders has made it to the top, with innovative dialogues, bewildering action sequences, and theatrics unlike never before.

Peaky Blinders portrays the hardships, accomplishments, and tragedies of the Shelby clan as they cut a swath through Birmingham and beyond in the early twentieth century, with Cillian Murphy's Thomas Shelby at the center of it all.

Undoubtedly, the show has grown and changed over the years, drawing bigger celebrities (Tom Hardy, Adrien Brody) but never compromising the narrative for star power.

With its final season on the way, the show continues to be one of the finest TV shows, with its narratives based on historical events.

3) Friends

People knew it was a historical moment when Matt LeBlanc's Joey, Jennifer Aniston's Rachel, David Schwimmer's Ross, Courteney Cox's Monica, Matthew Perry's Chandler, and Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe put together their skills in Friends.

Friends is one of the most amazing sitcoms one can ever come across. It depicts the escapades of six charming New York-dwelling buddies in their oversized apartments.

Revolving around themes of love, friendship, heartbreak, and lots of food, the show took off in 1994, giving the world 10 long seasons of absolute pleasure and thrill.

The show received 62 Primetime Emmy nominations and won the Outstanding Comedy Series in 2002, making it one of the most successful comedies of all time.

It launched the careers of all of its cast members in television and movies, as well as the short-lived spinoff Joey.

A long-awaited Friends reunion special starring the original cast was broadcast on HBO Max in 2021.

2) Game of Thrones

HBO's blockbuster series Game of Thrones, which is based on George R. R. Martin's acclaimed book series A Song of Ice and Fire, effectively took off in 2011.

The award-winning historical fantasy series chronicles the gory exploits of the strong houses of Westeros' Seven Kingdoms as they fight to claim the ultimate throne.

The series was nominated for 160 Emmys and won 56 of them. At its peak, Game of Thrones was practically unstoppable: massive action sequences, all-or-nothing battles, deceits, and plots.

However, at the heart of it all, what remained uncompromised were the characters people loved, whether they were discussing morality or ignoring it to light up an entire sept filled with innocents.

GOT is packed with murder, treachery, comedy, and dragons and an incredible cast, including Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

1) Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad, an AMC TV show, aired from 2008 to 2013 (Image via @breakingbad/Instagram)

AMC's exceedingly praised TV show Breaking Bad was the reason Walter White became a cultural phenomenon. Bryan Cranston's portrayal of the high-school teacher, who turns into a drug lord, earned him legendary status.

Cranston was nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards for his performance.

It is widely regarded as one of the best television series of all time, having been the most-watched cable TV show in the United States and the most commercially successful show of all time.

Although the first season had its highlights, it was in the second season that Vince Gilligan's remarkable, compelling, and often downright frightening drama really got off. Murders, plane wrecks, deceits, fierce action sequences, unforgettable dialogs, and drugs were included in the show.

These are a few of the finest TV shows to binge-watch over the weekend or throughout the summer, including shows that have people saying, "Yes, I’m still watching it!"

Edited by Saman