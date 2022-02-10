Peaky Blinders: 5 things to know about the gangster drama series before season 6

Season 6 of Peaky Blinders is on its way to cause havoc on the streets of Birmingham one last time. Fans are experiencing mixed feelings of excitement while also being disheartened over their last ride with the Shelby clan.

Steven Knight and the team of Peaky Blinders have a lot in store for the arrival of their sixth season. A lot of new and familiar faces will be popping up in season 6 and fans have already been given a heads-up to come prepared.

The show has been running for a long time, with five seasons out already and season 6 almost knocking at the door, and the show has always received much-deserved praise and acknowledgement.

Here are some things that fans must know before season 6 of the hit TV series arrives.

Five things to know about Peaky Blinders before season 6

1) Season 6 is confirmed to be the last season of the show to be released in early 2022

Peaky Blinders season 6 is almost here, much to the joy of fans who have been eagerly waiting to watch new episodes since the spine-chilling season 5 ended. The filming of season 6 started in 2021, but the pandemic hindered the production process.

Steven Knight dropped clues on speculative release dates that hinted at a time in early 2022. With the trailer officially dropping, fans are thrilled for the release.

2) Tom Hardy will return as Alfie Solomons in the final season

It came as a surprise to see Tom Hardy returning as Alfie Solomons in season 6. It was an unexpected turn of events as Alfie was shot in the head earlier on in the show. The trailer was quick to go viral, showing Alfie Solomons meeting with Thomas Shelby in-person.

3) Stephen Graham has befittingly joined the Peaky Blinders cast

Peaky Blinders' official Twitter account confirmed that Stephen Graham will be joining the team on their last journey. The star himself confirmed his joining by resharing the post.

Taking a peek into the show, Stephen Graham can be seen fully dressed for his role. Fans were delighted at the reveal.

4) The first episode of season 6 is called Black Day

It has been known for a while that the first episode of season 6 will be called Black Day. It was announced via the official Peaky Blinders Instagram page as well on director Anthony Byrne's page in January 2020, more than two years ago.

5) Season 6 will not mark the end of the TV series. It will continue in another form.

The Shelby brothers in Peaky Blinders (Image via @peakyblindersofficial/Instagram)

Empire Magazine stated,

"If you're disappointed that Murphy and co. won't be back, take heart at the idea that creator Steven Knight intends to continue the story in other forms, and that one of them will be a movie."

Fans are urged not to be disappointed because Steven Knight confirmed in his talks with Empire Magazine that his plan was to end it with a movie and that is exactly what the fans are going to get.

Steven Knight also said in his interview,

"I think of the sixth series as the end of the new beginning."

The long-awaited arrival of season 6 with chaos and madness has made 2022 even better for all Peaky fans.

Will Thomas Shelby finally close all his open chapters? Fans are thrilled to see new faces come to the screen along with older ones, with drama and action better than ever before.

