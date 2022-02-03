Birmingham City vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Birmingham City play host to Sheffield United at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Friday.

The Blades will head into the game desperate to get one over the hosts, having failed to win any of the last six meetings between the sides since 2009.

Birmingham were involved in another share of the spoils last Sunday when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Derby County.

Prior to that, Lee Bowyer’s men ended their seven-game winless run with a 2-1 win over Barnsley on January 22 before playing out a 2-2 draw with Peterborough United.

With 33 points from 29 games, Birmingham City are currently 17th in the EFL Championship table.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United made it two wins from two last time out as they saw off Peterborough United 2-0 away from home.

This followed a 2-0 win over Luton Town on January 22 which saw their three-game winless streak come to an end.

The Blades are currently 11th on the log after picking up 39 points from 26 games this season.

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

Birmingham City boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 47 wins from the last 101 meetings between the sides. Sheffield United have picked up five fewer wins in that time, while 22 games have ended all square.

Birmingham City Form Guide: D-L-W-D-D

Sheffield United Form Guide: L-L-D-W-W

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United Team News

Birmingham City

The hosts remain without the services of Troy Deeney and Taylor Richards, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Troy Deeney, Taylor Richards

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

Morgan Gibbs-White, Enda Stevens, Charlie Goode, Enda Stevens, Adlene Guedioura and Jack O’Connell have all been sidelined through injuries and will sit out Friday’s game.

Injured: Morgan Gibbs-White, Enda Stevens, Charlie Goode, Enda Stevens, Adlene Guedioura, Jack O’Connell

Suspended: None

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Birmingham Predicted XI (3-5-2): Neil Etheridge; Marc Roberts, Teden Mengi, Maxime Colin; Ivan Sunjic, Ryan Woods, Gary Gardner, Jeremie Bela, Kristian Pedersen; Onel Hernandez, Lukas Jutkiewicz

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham; Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack Robinson; Jayden Bogle, Conor Hourihane, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster

Birmingham City vs Sheffield United Prediction

Sheffield United head into the game in rejuvenated form, claiming two wins from their last two games. However, next up is an opposing side they have failed to defeat in their last six attempts. We predict a share of the spoils with both sides claiming one win apiece.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Sheffield United

Edited by Peter P