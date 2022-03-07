"These people still exist in our world": Benedict Cumberbatch claps back at Sam Elliott's comments about The Power of the Dog

Benedict Cumberbatch has clapped back at the criticism he received about his latest Western drama film, The Power of the Dog.

On March 4, while speaking as part of BAFTA's Film Sessions, the 45-year-old addressed why it's important to portray a character like Phil Burbank in today's time.

However, while answering, Benedict Cumberbatch specifically pointed out the recent comments by veteran actor Sam Elliott.

The Sherlock actor said that there are many people like his recent film character in the world, and they must "look under the hood" of characters like Phil to achieve feminism and understand why they are the way they are.

"I'm trying very hard not to say anything about a very odd reaction that happened the other day on a radio podcast over here."

But Benedict Cumberbatch noted that he would not want to dig up on the matter since he has not heard it himself. He continued:

"These people still exist in our world. Whether it's on our doorstep or whether it's down the road or whether it's someone we meet in a bar or pub or on the sports field, there is aggression and anger and frustration and an inability to control or know who you are in that moment that causes damage to that person and, as we know, damage to those around them."

Coming back to the point, the Doctor Strange star said that there is no harm in getting to the root cause of such a character since he is a specific case of repression. The Hollywood A-Lister added that this is because of Phil's intolerance for that true identity that he cannot fully be.

What did Sam Elliott say about Benedict Cumberbatch's new film?

Sam Elliott expressed his opinion on The Power of Dogs in a recent episode of the podcast WTF Marc Maron. When Maron asked him about the film, the 77-year-old actor called it a "piece of s**t," further mentioning a Los Angeles Times article that dubbed the movie "the evisceration of the American myth."

"I thought, What the f*ck? What the f*ck? This is the guy that's done Westerns forever. The evisceration of the American West, they look like, all those dancers, those guys in New York that wear bow ties and not much else? Remember them back in the day?"

Maron mentioned that these dancers were Chippendales. Elliott then commented that all of the cowboys in the movie looked like Chippendales dancers and concluded they were all running around in chaps without shirts. The veteran added that the film was filled with homosexual allusions.

Maron then explained that the movie was about a closeted gay man, which explains the purpose of Cumberbatch's Phil Burbank character. Elliot then turned his anger on the film's director, Jane Campion.

The elder actor described her as a "brilliant director" before making his point, stating she knew nothing about America's west since she belongs to New Zealand.

"Why the f**k did she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana? And say this is the way it was? That f**king rubbed me the wrong way."

The Power Of The Dog centers around charismatic rancher Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his brother George (Jesse Plemons). The latter is tormented by Phil upon bringing home his new wife, Rose Gordon (Kirsten Dunst).

This film has received 12 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Cumberbatch.

