5 TV shows ending in 2022 

While there are a few exciting new TV shows to look forward to in 2022, several shows will be finishing their final seasons this year.

The only silver lining is that there will be a slew of new TV shows to watch to fill the void with one show ending. This article dives into the five beloved TV shows ending this year.

These TV shows will cement their storyline by the end of the year

1) Animal Kingdom

Animal Kingdom, a TNT original TV show based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name, will conclude its story with its sixth and final season.

Based on a family of criminals in Southern California, Animal Kingdom stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, and Finn Cole. Some old ghosts are expected to return to torment the Cody family in the final season.

2) Arthur

After 25 seasons, the famous children's program Arthur, based on the books by Marc Brown, is coming to an end. Arthur chronicled the adventures of the titular eight-year-old aardvark, as well as his family and friends, as they learned lessons about growing up and being friendly to one another.

The TV show will conclude with four special episodes that will show Arthur and the other characters as adults.

3) Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad prequel series about Bob Odenkirk's shady lawyer Saul Goodman, has outlasted its predecessor.

As the show prepares for its sixth and final season, viewers have seen Odenkirk's character evolve from a hopeful lawyer to Saul Goodman in the original series. His encounters with fan favorites like Jonathan Banks' Mike Ehrmantraut, Giancarlo Esposito's Gus Fring, and Hector Salamanca's Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) will surely be missed.

4) Black-ish

Kenya Barris, the creator of Black-ish, announced on Instagram in May 2021 that season 8 of his sitcom would be the final season, stating that he decided to end the TV Show.

Starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, the show chronicled a Black family and their attempts to maintain their cultural identity after relocating to a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.

Black-ish has established itself as a new sitcom classic. The eighth season of Black-ish is presently airing, and the series finale is yet to be announced.

5) The Expanse

The sci-fi epic, The Expanse, originally aired on the SyFy network, has ended. Based on Daniel Abraham's book series, The Expanse is set in the 24th century and follows a group of people as they unravel a massive plan that threatens the Solar System's fragile peace. All six seasons of The Expanse can be viewed on Amazon Prime.

Although these iconic shows are ending, 2022 is packed with new shows launching new storylines. Netflix, in particular, has a fascinating line-up of shows sure to entertain and engage viewers across demographics. Other networks also have promising titles planned.

Edited by Srijan Sen