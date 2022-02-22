Where to watch Arthur's Season 25 final episode? Internet crushed as long-running PBS series comes to an end

Fans of Arthur may not be having a happy day; the iconic children's television show has ended after 25 years on PBS Kids.

The episode had a flash-forward scene with the anthropomorphic animal characters all grown-up and living their adult lives in Elwood City, ensuring that viewers are not left with too many questions regarding the characters' futures.

Arthur paid tribute to his old adventures by telling his now-adult buddies that he had published a graphic novel about him and his friends' lives.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Where to watch the final episode of Arthur

From February 16 to February 21, a six-day marathon that includes over 250 episodes of Arthur and movie specials aired on the PBS Kids channel, live stream, and YouTube channel.

Noby_Nobi @r_luyanda1216 Arthur just ended today. I'm gonna be real I got emotional. This show and the books kept me entertained ever since I was very young. To those who worked on the series and to the original Marc Brown, you did a phenomenal job on this show. #arthurpbs Arthur just ended today. I'm gonna be real I got emotional. This show and the books kept me entertained ever since I was very young. To those who worked on the series and to the original Marc Brown, you did a phenomenal job on this show. #arthurpbs https://t.co/RrrSrPv8gb

If you missed today's broadcast, don't worry: the complete episode is now available on PBS' YouTube page.

While there will be no more episodes, PBS Kids announced in a press release that the reruns will continue .

The internet has been left emotional at the PBS series finale

With the help of a strange fortune-telling game, PBS teased a glance at Arthur's character's future last week. We discover what happened to many of the folks who lived in Elwood City in the last episode called "All Grown Up."

taylor/tay • semi-ia @tayquack no one talk to me i teared up at this scene from arthur no one talk to me i teared up at this scene from arthur https://t.co/U1NCyNF5tZ

The board game assigns them a job based on their apparent abilities. However, it isn't until the show jumps 20 years into the future that their true future is revealed.

𝕭𝖔𝖇 𝕭𝖚𝖊𝖓𝖆𝖛𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖆 @bob_buenavista #Arthur25 the apple doesn't fall that far from the tree. Arthur as an Adult and his parents when they were younger. #Arthur25 the apple doesn't fall that far from the tree. Arthur as an Adult and his parents when they were younger. https://t.co/im1h1lrU0k

☀️🪶 @TheSonBrave The Arthur episode actually is pretty good. Brought back a lot of memories of my childhood. Kinda crazy how time flies. Too bad that’s the series finale. The Arthur episode actually is pretty good. Brought back a lot of memories of my childhood. Kinda crazy how time flies. Too bad that’s the series finale.

As predicted by the game, Arthur's best friend Buster ends up as a teacher. Muffy did run for mayor of Elwood, which put her in the sphere of public service.

Additonally, George is Super Bowl's executive producer, Francine works for a sneaker firm, Binky became a weathercaster, and his sister D.W. is a traffic cop.

Leah says WEAR A MASK @byleahjohnson JUST WATCHED THE SERIES FINALE OF ARTHUR AND HE GREW TO BECOME A GRAPHIC NOVELIST AND IM SO EMO RN OMG JUST WATCHED THE SERIES FINALE OF ARTHUR AND HE GREW TO BECOME A GRAPHIC NOVELIST AND IM SO EMO RN OMG https://t.co/pxQsC5lZjn

As everyone crowds around Arthur, pressuring him to divulge what he's hiding with his hands, we learn that he's authored the graphic novel Arthur's Eyes, which is also the title of the first episode of the show, which aired in 1996.

As he begins to read aloud from his graphic novel, it becomes evident that his story begins where the show did 26 years ago.

Celinda Reyes @celindareyes #arthurpbs #Arthur25 #ArthurMarathon #ArthurFinale Y’all I’m crying! The Arthur characters are like grown grown with jobs 🤧 they even got the original actor to voice adult Arthur Y’all I’m crying! The Arthur characters are like grown grown with jobs 🤧 they even got the original actor to voice adult Arthur 😭 #arthurpbs #Arthur25 #ArthurMarathon #ArthurFinale https://t.co/LfKm9lNUqp

For many 90s kids who began their childhoods with this series, this goodbye is entirely emotional. Fans outpoured their love for the show, while many were left teary-eyed on the internet.

aMucc @amurkymuc so arthur’s story ended by having him become an actual author. the person who pushed him into that career, marc brown (the creator of arthur). oh and the voice of adult arthur was the original voice of arthur (Micheal Yarmush) i’m emotionally wrecked rn. #arthur #arthur 25 so arthur’s story ended by having him become an actual author. the person who pushed him into that career, marc brown (the creator of arthur). oh and the voice of adult arthur was the original voice of arthur (Micheal Yarmush) i’m emotionally wrecked rn. #arthur #arthur25 https://t.co/KgGFnF93aR

tay ³³³ @plainpotatotay why this arthur finale got me tearing up?? he ended up getting an art drawing book from the library by accident and 20 years later he became an artist. and made a graphic novel about his life. and the first story of it was the first episode of arthur. 🥺 #arthur25 why this arthur finale got me tearing up?? he ended up getting an art drawing book from the library by accident and 20 years later he became an artist. and made a graphic novel about his life. and the first story of it was the first episode of arthur. 🥺 #arthur25 https://t.co/4LNkzingdB

Viewers of the series were ecstatic with how the cards were dealt for their most beloved characters. They wished him and his friends nothing but the very best for their future. Some even used Cassie's meme from Euphoria as a means to smile through tears on Twitter.

The kids who are adults now only have love and respect for Arthur. They will surely carry this show as a beacon of hope going forward in the days to come.

Edited by Saman