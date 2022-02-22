Where to watch Arthur's Season 25 final episode? Internet crushed as long-running PBS series comes to an end

Fans of Arthur may not be having a happy day; the iconic children's television show has ended after 25 years on PBS Kids.
The episode had a flash-forward scene with the anthropomorphic animal characters all grown-up and living their adult lives in Elwood City, ensuring that viewers are not left with too many questions regarding the characters' futures.
Arthur paid tribute to his old adventures by telling his now-adult buddies that he had published a graphic novel about him and his friends' lives.
Note: This article contains spoilers.
Where to watch the final episode of Arthur
From February 16 to February 21, a six-day marathon that includes over 250 episodes of Arthur and movie specials aired on the PBS Kids channel, live stream, and YouTube channel.
If you missed today's broadcast, don't worry: the complete episode is now available on PBS' YouTube page.
While there will be no more episodes, PBS Kids announced in a press release that the reruns will continue .
The internet has been left emotional at the PBS series finale
With the help of a strange fortune-telling game, PBS teased a glance at Arthur's character's future last week. We discover what happened to many of the folks who lived in Elwood City in the last episode called "All Grown Up."
The board game assigns them a job based on their apparent abilities. However, it isn't until the show jumps 20 years into the future that their true future is revealed.
As predicted by the game, Arthur's best friend Buster ends up as a teacher. Muffy did run for mayor of Elwood, which put her in the sphere of public service.
Additonally, George is Super Bowl's executive producer, Francine works for a sneaker firm, Binky became a weathercaster, and his sister D.W. is a traffic cop.
As everyone crowds around Arthur, pressuring him to divulge what he's hiding with his hands, we learn that he's authored the graphic novel Arthur's Eyes, which is also the title of the first episode of the show, which aired in 1996.
As he begins to read aloud from his graphic novel, it becomes evident that his story begins where the show did 26 years ago.
For many 90s kids who began their childhoods with this series, this goodbye is entirely emotional. Fans outpoured their love for the show, while many were left teary-eyed on the internet.
Viewers of the series were ecstatic with how the cards were dealt for their most beloved characters. They wished him and his friends nothing but the very best for their future. Some even used Cassie's meme from Euphoria as a means to smile through tears on Twitter.
The kids who are adults now only have love and respect for Arthur. They will surely carry this show as a beacon of hope going forward in the days to come.