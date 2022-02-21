"Wrong choice": Daniel Radcliffe's transformation into Weird Al is not good enough for the internet

Daniel Radcliffe is a true master of deception. On the set of the upcoming Roku biopic WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, which began filming earlier this month in Los Angeles, the 32-year-old actor was almost unrecognizable as Weird Al Yankovic.

In a January release describing the planned biography, Roku announced that Radcliffe had landed the part. Yankovic, 62, expressed that he's absolutely thrilled that the Harry Potter star will play him in the film, which will premiere on the Roku Channel.

The Roku Channel @TheRokuChannel Things are about to get weird. Daniel Radcliffe is set to star in the all-new feature film WEIRD: The @AlYankovic Story, a Roku Original based on the career of the Grammy-winning musician and pop cultural icon. Things are about to get weird. Daniel Radcliffe is set to star in the all-new feature film WEIRD: The @AlYankovic Story, a Roku Original based on the career of the Grammy-winning musician and pop cultural icon. https://t.co/ZNHOP3eJFv

Why isn't the internet happy about Daniel Radcliffe's transformation into Weird Al?

Daniel Radcliffe is widely recognized as a prolific artist who has never boxed himself into a certain genre. While he is widely known around the world as the boy who lived, aka Harry Potter, he is also admired for his bizarre career choices.

From challenging films like Kill Your Darlings, Imperium, Beast of Burden, and Swiss Army Man, to sporting frontal nudity in his stage role in Equus, the actor has been widely celebrated with rave reviews. But the internet was not having it this time, as his casting as Yankovic wasn't accepted with arms wide open.

Fans aren't up for this avatar of Daniel Radcliffe. (Images via Instagram)

After photographs from the upcoming movie WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story made their way onto social media, fans had a lot of similar opinions.

While most fans termed the star's look with adjectives such as weird, funny, and hideous, others drew references to personalities the get-up had nothing to do with.

WonkyFelt @WonkyFelt For your consideration: Me dressed up for Halloween 2017 vs. Daniel Radcliffe being cast in the upcoming Weird Al biopic. SIGH. For your consideration: Me dressed up for Halloween 2017 vs. Daniel Radcliffe being cast in the upcoming Weird Al biopic. SIGH. https://t.co/uwviXTtN42

Some fans have called his Yankovic get-up a lookalike for John Lennon and Pablo Escobar. A feeling of general discontent has been shared by all fans alike who say he looks like Harry Potter decided to act crazy for a costume party.

Matthew Galea @mattygalea_ First pics of Daniel Radcliffe in his “Weird Al” Yankovic get-up for the upcoming biopic. I’m fairly certain that iced coffee would’ve cost more than the dollar store wig he’s got on. First pics of Daniel Radcliffe in his “Weird Al” Yankovic get-up for the upcoming biopic. I’m fairly certain that iced coffee would’ve cost more than the dollar store wig he’s got on. https://t.co/738RrwOhsW

Fans have also noticed a visible height difference between the real Yankovic and the reel one. The wig, in particular, makes it look all the more weird as they feel it has no resemblance to Yankovic. These are particularly the main reasons why fans have unanimously called this casting decision wrong.

Dan Slott @DanSlott @TheJulieBenson @JoshFialkov (Weird Al is six feet tall. Daniel Radcliffe is five foot five. As a short person, I'm here for the height-blind casting, but... What?!) @TheJulieBenson @JoshFialkov (Weird Al is six feet tall. Daniel Radcliffe is five foot five. As a short person, I'm here for the height-blind casting, but... What?!)

Waynethurson in Camp 133 @Waynthurson Part of my day was checking the height difference between Weird Al and Daniel Radcliffe. It's about 6 inches. Part of my day was checking the height difference between Weird Al and Daniel Radcliffe. It's about 6 inches.

Kevin Sexton @SoundOfSexton When Daniel Radcliffe dressed up as Weird Al, he somehow became John Lennon. When Daniel Radcliffe dressed up as Weird Al, he somehow became John Lennon. https://t.co/qW6G4R5UwF

mary hate…i’m tired @Mary_Hate I DONT LIKE THE DANIEL RADCLIFFE AS WEIRD AL PICS THEY JUST PUT HARRY POTTER IN A PARTY CITY WIG I DONT LIKE THE DANIEL RADCLIFFE AS WEIRD AL PICS THEY JUST PUT HARRY POTTER IN A PARTY CITY WIG

sad_chalupa @sad_chalupa Why tf is Daniel Radcliffe playing Weird Al lmao Why tf is Daniel Radcliffe playing Weird Al lmao https://t.co/IXD01cDUkp

Justin ☘️ @auscelticsfan @SethAbramovitch Looks like Daniel Radcliffe dressed as Weird Al for Halloween @SethAbramovitch Looks like Daniel Radcliffe dressed as Weird Al for Halloween

Nick @NickAndrade I give you Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al I give you Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al 😂 https://t.co/0ySl0sausp

Twitter has been flooded with memes galore, comparing Radcliffe's avatar to their most absurd costumes for Halloween. While Radcliffe's charm as a versatile actor is undeniable, only time will tell if he is truly capable of doing justice to the role.

Edited by Sabika