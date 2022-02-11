Better Call Saul ready for two-part finale: Release date revealed by AMC

Better Call Saul is ready to return on its long journey as the Breaking Bad spinoff looks to wrap things up before this fall. A few days after the trailer with a cryptic message was released, AMC announced that this series, too, like Breaking Bad, will have a two-part final season.

The first part of the crime drama show will consist of seven episodes and will premiere on April 18, 2022 (as fans predicted from the cryptic message), and the second half of the season will premiere on July 11. A total of 13 episodes will complete the story of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), and viewers will finally know if "it's all good, man."

Read on for details about Better Call Saul's final season.

Better Call Saul Season 6 release date and episode division

The story of the morally corrupt lawyer Saul Goodman, from the legendary creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, is ready to grace the TV screens again. The show follows the journey of Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman, in his transition from an honest attorney to the morally ambiguous criminal lawyer who was an important part of the Breaking Bad franchise.

The previous seasons traced his transformations and introduced viewers to several major characters from Breaking Bad in the process. Better Call Saul had big shoes to fill, and over the last five seasons, it has done exactly that. Now that it's time for the show to end, a very intriguing finale is expected from the show.

Just like Breaking Bad, the final season of this show, too, will have two parts. The first part of the show will be 7 episodes and will premiere on April 8, 2022. The second part of the episode will be six episodes long and will premiere on July 11, 2022.

The latest season was supposed to premiere in 2021. However, due to various delays in the aftermath of COVID-19 as well as Bob Odenkirk's health, the show delayed its season by over a year. AMC has also announced a spring release for the digital short-form animated series Slippin' Jimmy.

Check out the teasers for Better Call Saul

AMC released a teaser for the finale, with a coded message about the show's release date. This was a very interesting marketing technique, as it got viewers and critics involved actively.

A second teaser was released recently. It depicts Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) walking in after doing a "job."

AMC will soon release more information about the upcoming season. A full trailer may even be released soon. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by R. Elahi