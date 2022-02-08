"Is the date hiding in here?": Cryptic Better Call Saul Season 6 teaser has fans decoding release date

Better Call Saul has released a short teaser for its final season, and fans are already excited. The creators ditched the conventional approach and opted for a more fun type, a game of sorts. The teaser did not have a release date, but it had the phrase "Mark your calendars."

Karen™ @ManagerSpeaking @BetterCallSaul HELLO you didn’t give us a date and I know it was purposely done but I don’t appreciate the tease #BetterCallSaul @BetterCallSaul HELLO you didn’t give us a date and I know it was purposely done but I don’t appreciate the tease #BetterCallSaul

It does not seem to be a mistake on the part of the creators but rather a cryptic message left for fans to uncover. Fans of the show immediately jumped in to solve the mystery, as is evident from social media platforms.

Followers of Better Call Saul ought to be excited about the final season after a brilliant fifth season. The entire show had a great run and lived up to Breaking Bad's hype.

Milissa McGuire @McguireMilissa @BetterCallSaul This is nuts!!! I don't even want to watch anymore!! There's no date! Why do this to the supportive fans??? @BetterCallSaul This is nuts!!! I don't even want to watch anymore!! There's no date! Why do this to the supportive fans???

However, the absence of date has even angered some fans. We may have some clues on deciphering the release date. Read on to find out.

The quest to decipher the code: Fan reactions to Better Call Saul teaser

Fans almost immediately jumped on board to have their take on this peculiar teaser, which skipped including a release date despite asking us to "mark our calendars." The very first fan reaction was a doubt about a cryptic message hidden in there.

The teaser showed the fearsome "Cousins," who you may recognize from Breaking Bad, stride through a crime scene that resembles Lalo's estate. Despite the teaser being short, fans could spot something interesting out here.

Mike Clarke @MikeyClarkefilm @BetterCallSaul Is the date hiding in here? Lots of 2s and doubles and the Salamanca twin bumps R. And D? I don’t have the answer but maybe someone does. Anyway can’t wait!!b @BetterCallSaul Is the date hiding in here? Lots of 2s and doubles and the Salamanca twin bumps R. And D? I don’t have the answer but maybe someone does. Anyway can’t wait!!b

This Twitter user spotted the probable code but could not decipher it. But on closer examination, other fans were able to come up with an estimate.

Quentin Billet-Garin @qbilletgarin

R : 18th letter of the alphabet



4/18 ? @BetterCallSaul D : 4R : 18th letter of the alphabet4/18 ? @BetterCallSaul D : 4R : 18th letter of the alphabet 4/18 ?

Most fans seem to have reached the same conclusion about the date, and perhaps it is right. The cryptic message may be "R" and "D." When placed in the number system, R is the 18th letter, and D is the fourth. So the date translates to April 18, 2022. This is a very clever way to present it.

Fans eagerly await the new season of Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul's popularity is visible in the overwhelmingly positive reaction to the show's return. Since the teaser was released, several fans have poured in to express their interest and excitement over the show's return.

If fans have predicted the date correctly, it will not be long before the show is back. Another hint is that April 18 is a Monday. The show's original timing was also on Monday. So, fans may have decrypted the teaser perfectly.

AMC is bound to release more information soon. So, stay tuned for updates.

