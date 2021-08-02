Saginaw Grant’s net worth: Exploring prolific Native American and “Breaking Bad” star’s fortune as he passes away at 85

Saginaw Grant, the famed Native American actor, known for appearances in “Breaking Bad” and “The Lone Ranger,” passed away at 85 on July 28th. Grant was also the Hereditary Chief of Oklahoma’s Sac & Fox Nation.

According to the Associated Press, the actor died from natural causes and passed away in his sleep. Lani Carmichael, Grant’s publicist and friend, mentioned in the report:

“He loved both Oklahoma and LA. He made his home here as an actor, but he never forgot his roots in Oklahoma. He remained a fan of the Sooner Nation.”

The obituary post on the actor’s Facebook profile also mentioned that the star was heavily associated with “Pow Wow” community gatherings, where he shared the “love, energy and tradition of his people.”

It added that Saginaw Grant loved to compete in dances at these gatherings until COVID halted the physical meetings.

Saginaw Grant, who lost his sister and sons in the last few years, is survived by daughter Lisa, a daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, and an adoptive son.

What is Saginaw Grant’s net worth

According to Primal Information, Saginaw Grant was estimated to be worth around $1 million.

The star had also served in Korea as a marine. Grant’s film career began in 1988 with “War Party.” His first recurring role was in a TV series “Harts of the West,” which ran from 1993-1994, as Auggie.

His portrayal of Auggie was followed by several one-time appearances in TV series in the mid to late ’90s. Saginaw Grant was also seen in several TV movies like “Skinwalkers (2002)” and “Purgatory (1999).”

In recent years, the Pawnee, Oklahoma, native has appeared in one-time roles in several popular TV series like “American Horror Story (in 2011),” “Breaking Bad (in 2013)”, “Shameless (2014),” and “Community (2014).”

Grant also starred in recognized movies like Anthony Hopkins’ “The World’s Fastest Indian” as ‘Jake,’ Johnny Dep’s “The Lone Ranger (2013) as “Chief Big Bear,” and “

The Native American star also delved into music production and singing. In 2018, Saginaw Grant won the “Record of the Year” award for his album, “Don’t Let The Drums Go Silent.”

The TV star was also awarded the American Indian Movie Awards’ “Best Supporting Actor” for his role in “Skinwalkers (2002).” Furthermore, he won the “Lifetime Achievement Award” at 2014’s “Oceanside International Film Festival, U.S.”

