What happened to Bob Odenkirk? "Better Call Saul" actor leaves fans concerned after he collapses on set and is rushed to the hospital 

According to TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter, “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed while shooting the final season of the show. On July 27th (Tuesday), the 58-year-old star was rushed to a New Mexico hospital near the set. While no further information is available, it has been reported that he is still under medical attention.

Bob Odenkirk is best known for his critically acclaimed role as Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill on the Emmy-winning show. The news of Odenkirk’s collapse comes as a surprise as the star has followed a healthy lifestyle ever since his leading role in the 2021 action film “Nobody.” The “Breaking Bad” star trained for two years for his role as Hutch Mansell in the film.

The actor, who was previously known for his comedy roles, had recently reinvented himself into non-comic characters in projects like “The Post (2017)” and “Nobody (2021).”

The news of Bob Odenkirk’s hospitalization left several fans worried on Twitter.

Several of Bob Odenkirk’s fans prayed for his quick recovery, while some were genuinely concerned about his well-being and health status.

I really need someone to tell me Bob Odenkirk is okay right now. — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) July 28, 2021

Big prayers for national treasure Bob Odenkirk — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) July 28, 2021

hopefully he was just dehydrated or something i cannot deal w a world in which bob odenkirk is experiencing suffering — Kath Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) July 28, 2021

Begging the lord to spare Bob Odenkirk and take Steven Crowder — Crashmore (@DieRobinsonDie) July 28, 2021

Bob Odenkirk is going to be OK. This guy promised me. pic.twitter.com/6aFSdkPHK5 — Bob Davidson (@oybay) July 28, 2021

Me going to check on Bob Odenkirk when I heard he collapsed on the set of ‘Better Call Saul’ pic.twitter.com/noN6Hrqylv — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) July 28, 2021

i love him



🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯



🕯 Bob Odenkirk 🕯



🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 — Carrie Wittmer 🐊 (@carriesnotscary) July 28, 2021

I need Bob Odenkirk to be okay we won’t be able to handle it pic.twitter.com/a5AX4nipCa — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) July 28, 2021

The actor's health condition after hospitalization is soon expected to be informed publicly by his management and AMC (“Better Call Saul” producing Network) officials.

The actor had recently promoted “Nobody” on “Men’s Health” while showcasing his fitness regime and training process. Bob Odenkirk followed a 10-minute bike ride on his steep neighborhood road, followed by stunt conditioning drills for 15 minutes, bodyweight pull-ups for which he uses a tree in his backyard, and circuit training, including various other workouts.

In an interview with Insider, Odenkirk said:

“I didn’t want to look like a superhero. I’ve had friends who do these superhero movies, and they do that kind of weight training, and it’s all about their biceps and all that sh*t.”

He further added:

“I want to do my own fighting, but I also want to look like a dad.”

While it is purely speculation, many fans are optimistic about Odenkirk’s recovery due to his recent foray into a healthier lifestyle.

