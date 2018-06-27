Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 10 Fittest F1 Drivers of all time, and their workout routine

GAURI CHANDRA
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10

Fernando Alonso Traning

The first race of the F1s first ever Triple Header, the French Grand Prix just took place and the hangover still goes on as the defending champion, Lewis Hamilton came back in style to retake the championship lead.

Talk about Formula One to a someone who doesn't follow the sport as much you do and these question always arises, are F1 drivers athletes? What does fitness have to do with F1?

The drivers have the easiest job in the world, don't they? Drive these really fast cars lap after lap to win a fancy trophy and bottle of champagne at the end of it.

Athletes are people who use their bodies and physical strength for sports like football, weightlifting, running but not those who drive cars.

Maneuvering F1 cars that weigh more than half a tonne, one needs to be iron-willed and unbending to carry themselves during the course of the race and then stand headstrong at the end. These drivers are exposed to high gravitational (G) forces, close to 5Gs during braking ( the deacceleration from 300 Kmph - 60 Kmph within seconds) and much more during a high-speed crash which results in a blackout at times. The heart rate of an F1 driver will increase to a staggering 170-180 beats per minute (bpm) for close to two hours. They also tend to lose around 3-4kgs weight because of high temperatures, G-forces, and dehydration ( close to 3 liters of water is lost).

While we all know F1 as the most glamorous sport where the celebration is taken to a level up but the fact that remains hidden is the amount of competence and strenuousness that drivers take up while making it to the podium. To remain in all the glitz and glamour, drivers exert themselves to rigorous fitness training and exercises.

When the sport checks the ultimate endurance and toughness, drivers cannot go easy with their daily routines and workouts. To enjoy the peak in the sport, they need to put in a real lot of physical labor. Here we look up to the F1 drivers who are at the epitome of their athletic capabilities along with driving skills


Ente
Ocon during weight training photo credit- wiki

#10 Esteban Ocon

The 22-year-old, young talent is a French racing driver who currently drives in F1 for the Force India team and also is a part of Mercedes Benz driver development programme. He has an all-time record for most consecutive number of finishes from the start of the career, with 27 finishes. Ocon made his debut in the year 2016 at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Ocon is keen on fitness as he has gone to take up intense level fitness training ahead of the season which includes Snowshoeing in freezing conditions. A snowshoe is a footwear for walking over snow. Snowshoes help in distributing the weight of the person over a larger area so that the person's foot does not sink completely into the snow. This activity is recommended by doctors for building strength, endurance, and agility and we see how Ocon is doing it on point


