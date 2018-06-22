5 Best Looking F1 Drivers of the decade.

Drivers who have won our hearts not only by their driving capabilities but also their charming looks.

GAURI CHANDRA CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 13:00 IST 215 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rita Ora, Lewis Hamilton, and Conor Mcgregor

Formula One largely known as F1 is the most superior segment of automobile racing defined by FIA, the Motorsport governing body. Formula One cars are the fastest single seater car racing machines on the planet. The F1 fans in the grandstands and some in front of their television sets love to hear these incredible cars for their exhaust grunt which is music to ears, to see that millimeter perfect overtakes, and the high-speed wheel to wheel adrenaline-filled action. The best of the automobile manufacturers take pride in the association with the sport, to name a few Ferrari, Ford, Honda, Renault, Jaguar, and Mercedes.

The sport, on the other hand, is regarded as one of the most glamorous sport ever. The Grand Prix weekend is filled with movie stars and famous people in the paddock and pits flaunting in their designer clothes wearing those limited edition watches, champagne flowing like water and so much more in a celebration called Formula One.

Style, Class, skills have been an integral part of driver's personality ever since and will continue to be so in times to come. There are several drivers on list whose looks and charm have allured the fans more than their drive. Be it the style statement they make, their relationship with famous personalities and tempting glamour, they have been successful all the way in turning heads.

Their good looks have not only been the reason behind their huge fan base but it has landed them into grabbing handsome endorsement deals. Their looks will always be one of the reasons for especially women F1 fans around the world to follow the sport wholeheartedly.

Here is the list of the 5 most charming F1 driver's in this decade, too hard to go unnoticed.

#5: The Sensational- Mark Webber

Mark Webber -Red Carpet Arrivals - GQ Men Of The Year Award 2016

Mark Alan Webber is a former professional racing driver who made his debut in F1 in the year 2002 with Minardi and spent a major portion of his F1 career with Red Bull. He has won a total of 9 Grand Prix and has 42 podium finishes to his credit. He was also the runners-up in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2015.

The Aussie's sharp looks appeal the most to people. While his stubble adds to his manly look, his defined jawline and cheekbones are 'cherry on the cake'. His dashing height makes him stand out, giving an amazing look to his stunning personality.