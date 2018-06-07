F1 Canadian Grand Prix: 5 classic GPs including the best race of all time

One of them includes a dramatic rain-affected race.

Canadian F1 Grand Prix

In case you need reminding, the Canadian Grand Prix takes centre stage on the weekend!

This will be round seven of the Formula 1 2018 World Championship after Daniel Ricciardo sealed his second win of the campaign in the streets of Monte Carlo.

Gilles Circuit Villeneuve has been part of the F1 family since 1978 and it has proven to be a classic track.

The circuit is of course named after Gilles Villeneuve who sadly passed away in doing what he loved which was racing at the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix at Zolder.

Villeneuve won six races during his five-year spell in F1 and raced for two of the biggest teams of Ferrari and McLaren.

It's fair to say Mr. Villeneuve would have been proud to see a track named after him, a track that would go on to host so many amazing races.

Let's take a look at five classic races from the Canadian Grand Prix...

#5 1998 - Schumacher wins in Canada

The race would be remembered for the constant accidents between Trulli and Alesi

The race start at the 1998 Canadian Grand Prix was one hell of a chaotic start as Michael Schumacher jumped ahead of championship rival Mika Hakkinen on the first corner.

The overtake was moments before a heavy crash involving Alexander Wurz, Jean Alesi and Jarno Trulli stopped the race.

After the race had restarted, Alesi and Trulli collided again and on the same corner which would see the racing process stop for a second time.

The race is probably more memorable because of the constant accidents between Trulli and Alesi than the actual race itself.

But eventually, Schumacher would come out on top ahead of Giancarlo Fisichella and his teammate Eddie Irvine.