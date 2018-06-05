F1: One World Champion may quit racing for music

It sure would be a waste of racing talent if this was to happen.

It might not be long until Raikkonen (left), Hamilton and Alonso leave F1

There are currently four world champions on the Formula 1 driver’s line-up but we may at least say goodbye to one of them in the next couple of years.

Sebastian Vettel looks to be enjoying his time at Scuderia Ferrari since he joined the Italian team in 2015.

Kimi Raikkonen looks to be heading out of the Ferrari garage come the end of the year to get out the way for either Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo or Sauber’s Charles Leclerc.

Fernando Alonso is apparently ‘not happy’ at McLaren from what Carlos Sainz Snr. Said in an interview last week.

Alonso and Raikkonen’s current situations at their teams may not look so great but it is instead another world champion who may be leaving the race series in the near future.

Lewis Hamilton looks to have plans of leaving F1 behind to pursue a career in music.

It does seem hard to believe when talking about a racer like Hamilton who has been very successful in his time so far in motorsport by winning four world championships since he entered the McLaren garage in 2007.

Hamilton is currently in a position where he has no team to race for in 2019 but it looks inevitable of the Briton to sign an extension at Mercedes, where he has so far won three driver’s titles and four constructors’ championships.

Niki Lauda told Sky Sports F1 at the Monaco Grand Prix that Hamilton was to sign a new contract at the silver arrows.

But how many years/seasons will be added to his contract?

Former F1 driver and TV pundit David Coulthard told the International Business Times that his fellow British racer could quit the sport after the 2020 season.

Coulthard retired from F1 in 2008

“I think it has got to be on his mind,” Coulthard said.

“I think that he will go to 2020 which is [the end of] the current Concorde Agreement.

“That is the agreement between the commercial rights holder, the FIA, and the teams,” he added. “It defines how the sport looks and feels.

“I think beyond 2020 there is every likelihood he may well be releasing his first [music] album which he has been working on,” the Scot added.

Hamilton's team mate, Valtteri Bottas, wants the Brit to stay on at Mercedes despite the Fin not being offered a contract for next year, as of yet.

As quoted from Planet F1, Bottas said: "Of course, it would be nice that Lewis stays too, because I enjoy working with him.

“The fact that he was won four championships and me none pushes me to outdo myself,” the Finn added. “We work well together and that is why I would rather stay with Lewis on this team.”

Hamilton and Bottas have proven to be good teammates

Hamilton is still currently three world championships behind the record holder of Michael Schumacher who has won the world title seven times.

And the Mercedes driver is currently 28 race wins behind the German with 63 Grand Prix victories.

There are records to be broken for Hamilton to try and conquer, it would be a shame to see him drop all the hard work.