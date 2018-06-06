Forbes 2018: Richest F1 drivers in the World - Salary, endorsements and more

Three F1 drivers in the Forbes highest paid athletes list in 2018.

Yesterday, on the 5th of June 2018, Forbes released their annual 100 Highest Paid Athletes List and three drivers from the world of Motorsport were listed on it.

It's not surprising to know all the three are currently racing in F1. The sport is known to pay hefty wages to these star drivers. Let's have a look at the salaries and endorsements of the richest F1 drivers in 2018.

#3Fernando Alonso

Earnings: $33 million [Salary: $32 million; Endorsements: $1 million]

Alonso is one of the most competitive and experienced drivers in F1 today. He is currently racing for the Mclaren Renault F1 team. He previously drove for top teams like Ferrari, Mclaren Mercedes, and Renault.

Alonso was at the peak of his success in the last decade of F1 when he was racing for the Renault works team and won the drivers' World Championship title in 2005 and 2006.

This decade is not been very easy on Alonso especially in F1 as he came close to winning the world title with Ferrari on two occasions but didn't. He made a switch to Mclaren in 2015 where disaster struck, the partnership with Honda and Mclaren. The team suffered from engine reliability problems throughout the season before switching to Renault engines this season. Alonso hasn't been on the podium since he moved to Mclaren.

Alonso signed a contract extension with McLaren last year that includes an opt-out for 2019 season. . Alonso also drove in the World Endurance Championship with the Toyota team and won his debut race at Spa earlier this year. He was also the fastest in the Le-Mans test earlier this week.

Alonso is as a founding investor in the fashion lifestyle brand Kimoa, which launched last year. Also in 2017, Alonso started a racing eSports team with McLaren sponsor Logitech. His 32 formula one career wins rank sixth all-time among the drivers

Alonso stands 39th in the Forbes highest paid athletes list in 2018.

The Net-Worth of Alonso is estimated to be around $220 million.