"What's Minecraft?": Twitter erupts as Breaking Bad's Hank Schrader agrees to play with Quackity

Breaking Bad's Hank Schrader has officially accepted Alexis "Quackity" Alex's request for a game of Minecraft, and fans can't seem to get enough of it.

Dean Norris, best known for playing the role of a tough-as-nails cop in the multiple Emmy-Award-winning neo-western drama "Breaking Bad," recently indulged in a memorable Twitter exchange with the Minecraft star.

It all started on April 30th, when Quackity replied to the 58-year-old actor's tongue-in-cheek tweet:

What’s up Hank Breaking bad say hi to me — Quackity (@Quackity) April 30, 2021

Surprisingly, the actor replied to Quackity in his characteristic way:

This triggered a Twitter back and forth with Quackity officially asking the Breaking Bad star to join him for a Minecraft game.

Dean Norris' decision to feign ignorance about Minecraft soon triggered a slew of responses online, as fans weighed in on the possibility of Quackity streaming alongside Hank from Breaking Bad.

"Let's play": Memes galore as fans react to Dean Norris accepting Quackity's request for a game of Minecraft

Throughout his career, Quackity has steadily risen to become one of the most famous faces of the Dream SMP.

From taking over the internet with his hilarious conversations with fellow Minecraft streamers like George "GeorgeNotFound" Henry Davidson, Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons, Clay "Dream," and more, to sliding into the comments section of several celebrities, Quackity has developed quite the thriving social media presence.

When it comes to his recent interactions with Dean Norris, their conversation probably takes the cake. After being asked, "What's Minecraft?" Quackity graciously responded by offering to teach him how to play.

To his surprise, Dean Norris not only agreed but also enquired if he could get Markus "Notch" Persson, the creator of Minecraft, on his team.

In light of this bizarre yet funny interaction, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of hilarious responses from the Minecraft community:

Jesus Marie it's MINERALS!! — Mofasser Arafat (@ArafatMofasser) May 2, 2021

Imagine not knowing what Minecraft is pic.twitter.com/4z58ZlzDw0 — Rhino (@TheeMockingjqy) May 2, 2021

*THIS* IS THE MOMENT



HANK SCHRADER BECAME



MINECRAFT YOUTUBER — Velvet (@VelvetIsCake) May 2, 2021

youre gonna love this one hank, so many minerals pic.twitter.com/JrpFHn2cqx — krillyboy ☦️ 🚩 🏴 🕊 (ambrose) (@krillyboyartist) May 2, 2021

mcyttwt got to hank pic.twitter.com/owXHSOSDWq — dom (@dom64c) May 3, 2021

Keeping in mind Hank Schrader's affinity for minerals in Breaking Bad, it comes as no surprise that Quackity has gone to extreme lengths to persuade him to join him for a game of Minecraft.

With the actor officially giving a thumbs-up to the 20-year-old's proposal, it remains to be seen how things go from here on. Fans are eagerly looking forward to a badass Minecraft stream ft Hank Schrader that is sure to break the internet.