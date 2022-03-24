Who is Eduardo Franco? Booksmart actor to play Argyle in Stranger Things Season 4

Stranger Things Season 4 photos have been revealed by Netflix, signaling towards the show's arrival on May 27. Booksmart star Eduardo Franco is one amongst the new faces who will appear on the upcoming season of the hit Netflix series. He will play Argyle alongside Charlie Heaton, who has played Jonathon Byers since the beginning.

Netflix highlighted all the familiar faces along with a few new ones who will be joining the Stranger Things cast for their adventures in Hawkins, Indiana. With all the Soviet Union drama in the third season, the pictures also hint at a possible rescue mission in Russia.

Stranger Things @Stranger_Things And on Day 65, we got our first look at ST4. (this is just a taste of the eggo. link in bio to Tudum.com for full extravaganza.) And on Day 65, we got our first look at ST4. (this is just a taste of the eggo. link in bio to Tudum.com for full extravaganza.) https://t.co/XvNnd88vLL

With Season 4 right on the doorstep, fans are sure it's going to be a big one. The 80s-set series about a group of teenagers confronting strange creatures in their small town of Hawkins has been teasing the fourth season for years now, heightening the anticipation for the new season.

The upcoming season will continue six months after the previous season, with the gang seperated after the Byers and Eleven left Hawkins. Our beloved gang will be faced with a new, horrific conspiracy and mysterious force, all while navigating through the corridors of high school.

Booksmart actor Eduardo Franco joins Stranger Things Season 4 as Argyle

Stranger Things @Stranger_Things Eduardo Franco aka Argyle: Jonathan’s new BFF. We stan a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza. Eduardo Franco aka Argyle: Jonathan’s new BFF. We stan a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza. https://t.co/CzEJ8fRKWM

Eduardo's easygoing humor makes him ideal for a prominent position as a member of the Stranger Things gang. The Mexican-American actor's distinctive straight locks are worn by the teenagers he's played on American Vandal, The Package, and most recently in Booksmart.

His character Argyle, who until now has only appeared in the background of all teased pictures, will be a major member of the crew as Jonathan Byers' best buddy.

Each post teases the return of all the major theen characters including: Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Max (Sadie Sink) and Will (Noah Schnapp) will be appearing on Season 4 of Stranger.

David Harbour as Hopper, who was assumed dead at the end of season 3, will also make an appearance alongside co-star Joyce (Winona Ryder).

What to expect from Stranger Things Season 4?

As these new photographs from Stranger Things season 4 demonstrate, a lot has changed since the first season. Following his brave (attempted) selflessness at the end of season 3, Jim Harper is detained in a Russian camp, the kids appear to have substantially grown, and Joyce appears to be stuck in a snowy wilderness beside Brett Gelman, the conspiracy theorist.

The narrative will resume six months after the fight against the Mind Flayer at the end of season 3, with our characters spread across four distinct settings, from the desolate icy borders of Russia to the warmth of California. The Duffer Brothers revealed that Season 4 will have a darker, horror movie atmosphere as compared to the previous seasons.

Reports state that the Duffer brothers revealed that they intend to conclude Stranger Things with its fifth season.

Nevertheless, to fans' joy, it was also revealed that the series' will continue in some form or another. So, sit tight and expect the unexpected because the upcoming seasons of this dystopian sci-fi series will rule out all boundaries and records.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan