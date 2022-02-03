5 disaster sci-fi films to watch ahead of Moonfall premiere

Disaster sci-fi films are constant hits because people have a strange fancy towards seeing Earth in grave peril. Alien invasions, climate catastrophes, and natural disasters have been consistently influencing Hollywood blockbusters.

Moonfall is about to premiere and is sure to be another blockbuster hit. In Roland Emmerich's latest flick, the Moon has been dismantled from its orbit by an unknown force, and it will collide with Earth if precautions are not taken.

Two astronauts, assisted by a conspiracy theorist, must find a way to prevent the calamity from taking its course.

Realistic imagery showing the end of humankind will attract audiences to the premiere of Moonfall. Until its arrival, science fiction and disaster movie fans can watch these similar flicks.

Five disaster sci-fi films that are a must-watch

1) Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar is another of Christopher Nolan's bewildering movies that left viewers with huge question marks. Most of his movies have a common theme of leaving the audience confused.

The movie stars accomplished actors like Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey. When human life is on the verge of extermination in the future, farming is the only hope left to prevent starvation. However, a determined group from NASA is set to find another habitable planet as Earth's condition is deteriorating.

Though the story revolves around perplexing astrophysics concepts, it is also pretty uncomplicated in Nolan's standards. Straight-forward in the sense that its emotional depth is easier to understand compared to his other works.

2) Don't Look Up (2021)

Don't Look Up is one of the most brilliant satirical disaster sci-fi films regarding the inevitable climate change problems.

A comet, with the capacity to cause a planet's destruction, is speeding towards Earth. Dr. Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky, the astronomers who made the discovery, set out on a journey to warn people. But humankind already has other matters to worry about.

Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and other popular stars, it mocks humanity's response to the threat of climate change.

3) Independence Day (1996)

Independence Day 1996 (Image via Disney+hotstar)

An alien invasion must be stopped for humanity's survival on Earth. Will Smith, with his cool persona, and Jeff Goldblum as a rambling geek must join hands to fight the threat. With realistic scenes and optical imagery, this disaster sci-fi film is a perfect combination of action and comedy.

Written and directed by Roland Emmerich, a well-known name in the science fiction genre, the movie was a hit in the 90s.

4) Armageddon (1998)

Armageddon 1998 (Image via Disney+hotstar)

An asteroid is headed towards Earth and it must be destroyed to save the planet. The only way is to use an oil driller and hence, begins the journey of the oil drilling group to save the planet.

Armageddon disobeys logic and its scientific inaccuracy made it one of the most popular disaster sci-fi movies. Jam-packed with action, the film's dramatic and entertaining take on the disaster sci-fi genre makes it worth the watch.

The movie was released about 20 years ago and is still one of the greatest disaster sci-fi movies.

5) The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Day After Tomorrow is another movie directed by the disaster sci-fi film expert, Roland Emmerich. The movie uses ice-age occurrences and is considered a pure source of entertainment. Similar to other disaster films, the narrative addresses sudden climate crises.

While a paleoclimatologist predicts ice-age conditions due to climate change, his son gets caught up in the midst of mayhem in New York City. Waiting for his dad to rescue him, the boy must fight the harsh conditions.

A warning against global warming, the film is both prescient and germane at the same time

Every once in a while, disaster sci-fi films are produced to keep humankind on its toes. Taking measures to prevent natural calamities from destroying Earth and all life on it, seems about right.

It's either a natural disaster or an alien invasion. Differences aside, people always stand united in concerns of disaster sci-fi films and global threats.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul