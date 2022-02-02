Moonfall red carpet: Breaking down one of Joey King’s hottest looks yet

Joey King looked stunning in her outfit, which she picked for the premiere of Moonfall. The 22-year-old rocked the red carpet on Monday night. The new movie’s premiere was organized at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

The American actress arrived at the show to support and cheer on her longtime friend and director Roland Emmerich. He directed Joey’s White House Down in 2013, Stonewall in 2015, and Independence Day: Resurgence, which was released in 2016.

All about Joey King’s Moonfall premiere look

Joey Lynn King donned an all-blue ensemble from Milk White. Her entire outfit was embossed and had a quilted texture. The blue ensemble featured a combination of high waisted trousers and long shirt-like outerwear with a matching quilted brassiere on the inside.

The actress coupled her outfit with Poche earrings and Graziela Gems rings, along with a double layered necklace from New York-based experimental jewelry brand, 51 E John. Last but not least, she finished off her dazzling look with a Masson Margiela bracelet and a Rodo bag.

In other news, The Kissing Booth star Joey King is also getting ready for the release of her upcoming movie The In Between with Kyle Allen. Her new movie will be available on Paramount+. The actress will be seen with Kyle Allen in the movie.

More about Moonfall

Moonfall is about a mysterious force that knocks the Moon from its orbit rotating around the Earth. This enigmatic force collides with life with great momentum.

Just weeks before the collision, the world reached the brink of annihilation. Seeing this, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler, played by Halle Berry, was persuaded that she has the key to save the world.

It was then that she realized that only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper, played by Patrick Wilson, and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman, played by John Bradley, would believe her.

The movie proceeds further with these unlikely heroes, where they mount an impossible and unimaginable last-ditch mission into space. They leave behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

