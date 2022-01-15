Leonardo DiCaprio and Camille Morrone Star Wars 'worst date' story debunked as internet responds with hilarious memes

Twitter is rampant with Leonardo DiCaprio memes after Camille Morrone allegedly detailed the “worst date” she ever had with the incredibly popular actor-producer. Though rumors of the date seem satirical in nature, the two are dating in real life.

The Twitter handle Le Cinéphiles dropped a hilarious “breaking news” tweet today which detailed the horrific date. It read:

Le Cinéphiles @LeCinephiles BREAKING: Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend, Camila Morrone details the “worst date of my life” with the actor.



“He rented out a whole cinema, and made me watch every single ‘STAR WARS’ movie while he ran around with his lightsaber pretending to fight bad guys.” BREAKING: Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend, Camila Morrone details the “worst date of my life” with the actor.“He rented out a whole cinema, and made me watch every single ‘STAR WARS’ movie while he ran around with his lightsaber pretending to fight bad guys.” https://t.co/uE5EnZMOp5

DiCaprio and the 24-year-old model have been publicly dating since February 2020. They made their relationship official after appearing on the front row together at the Oscars. They are rumored to have been dating since 2017 and are said to be old friends as well.

The two were also spotted on a paparazzi-packed beach holiday in January while vacationing on the French Caribbean island of St. Barts.

Internet reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio's dating skills

As the tweet went viral on the platform, fans adored the 47-year-old’s obsession with the Star Wars franchise. Many also attacked Camille Morrone, claiming that her date was more pleasant than she thought it was. A few tweets read:

Banned from IHOP @goblue43729 @LeCinephiles Testing her resolve to tolerate things you suspect she won’t like to see if she’s the one? @LeCinephiles Testing her resolve to tolerate things you suspect she won’t like to see if she’s the one? https://t.co/VBIOOLFy0V

June's Juliet @MoonlightFWitch (Ps : who dare call this the worst date sounds perfect to me ) @LeCinephiles Lol I don't know about you guys but i would do the same ! Star wars is life ! Cosplaying isn't enough I need my own lightsaber.(Ps : who dare call this the worst date sounds perfect to me ) @LeCinephiles Lol I don't know about you guys but i would do the same ! Star wars is life ! Cosplaying isn't enough I need my own lightsaber. 😭 (Ps : who dare call this the worst date sounds perfect to me ) https://t.co/pNFagAPUaX

JillNadia❤️ @jillyjill0314 @LeCinephiles @LeoDiCaprio I’m sorry this happened to you..it is time to find a woman who falls completely and utterly in love over a man’s lightsaber…. @LeCinephiles @LeoDiCaprio I’m sorry this happened to you..it is time to find a woman who falls completely and utterly in love over a man’s lightsaber…. https://t.co/CwniH04qBW

Leonardo DiCaprio makes Jonah Hill watch The Mandalorian

This is not the first time the Titanic star has held an actor captive to watch a movie. It was reported recently that DiCaprio attempted to get close friend and co-star Jonah Hill hooked to The Mandalorian series.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill (Image via Getty)

However, Hill had stated to W Magazine that he does not watch sci-fi films or television series. Regarding the same, he added:

“I used to have a rule: If it didn’t happen or it couldn’t happen, then I just wasn’t interested, because I would lose focus.”

Speaking of his experience watching the television series with DiCaprio, Hill said:

“Leo made me watch 'The Mandalorian’ when we were making ‘Don’t Look Up,’ and it was like, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn’t give a f**k because I didn’t know anything that it was about.”

Star Wars fans are now delighted to see the Grammy winner seek pleasure in science fiction cinema.

