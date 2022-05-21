What will come to Netflix in June 2022? 4 TV shows to look forward to

Ever got that feeling of despair when the Netflix show you're binging on ends? Not to worry as we got your back. We did some extensive research and selected a watchlist of new shows that you can binge on throughout June.

Coming to nail-biting content, Netflix never fails to amaze us with the shows it puts on the table. It's just the fifth month of the year and we already have a watchlist of content to binge on. This year's most anticipated release has definitely been the new season of Bridgerton and Stranger Things so far.

To get through June, we have curated a list of binge-worthy shows you can devour on Netflix. This list has something for everyone. From supernatural dramas to classic comedies, readers are sure to have a wholesome binge-watching experience.

4 Netflix series you shouldn't miss in 2022

1) God's Favorite Idiot

God's Favorite Idiot, first look poster (Image via Netflix)

This upcoming supernatural comedy promises to bring a strong sense of humor packed with an incredible cast of Melissa McCarthy and Bel Falcone. The power couple are all set to star together after films like The Boss, Thunder Force, and Superintelligence.

The plot revolves around Clark Thompson, who is chosen by God and puts together a team of misfits, including his long-time crush Amily and many of his co-workers. The group works together to protect humanity from the clutches of Satan.

Releasing on June 15, 2022, the trailer promises fantastic action sequences and special effects, giving us hope that the show is not just limited to comedy. It will be action packed too.

The cast consists of McCarthy’s Gilmore Girls co-star Yanic Truesdale alongside Leslie Bibb, Kevin Dunn, Usman Ally, Steve Mallory, Chris Sandiford, and Ana Scotney.

2) First Kill

Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis in First Kill (Image via Netflix)

First Kill is a refreshing take within the supernatural genre. It is a story about how a teenage vampire falls in love with a vampire huntress. Dropping on June 10, 2022, the audience will get to see queer relationships in a new light. Mixing Supernatural with teenage romance, this show is going to captivate us in more than one way.

The story revolves around Juliette, a teenage vampire who is yet to make her first kill grow close towards Calliope, the mysterious new girl in town. Things start getting tricky as both Juliette and Calliope realize that they are meant to be mortal enemies, but they can't help but fall in love with each other.

Netflix released the trailer for First Kill on May 12, 2022. Torn between family drama and budding romance, it would be a sight to sore eyes to see how the lovebirds manage to build their own identity.

Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis play the central characters in the show. Elizabeth Mitchell, Will Swenson, Aubion Wise, Jason Robert Moore, Gracie Dzienny, Dylan McNamara, Dominic Goodman, Phillip Mullings Jr., MK xyz, Jonas Dylan Allen, and Roberto Mendez join the duo.

3) Man vs Bee

Rowan Atkinson in Man vs Bee (Image via Netflix)

Rowan Atkinson returns in a comical role in this Netflix presentation, Man vs Bee. Best known for Mr. Bean and Johnny English, Atkinson dons the writer's hat alongside his Johnny English partner William Davies. The duo previously joined forces for the Johnny English trilogy.

The series will show us how Atkinson takes on a battle against a bee. Being the concierge of a huge mansion, Atkinson finds himself at war against a very problematic insect. It will be a surprise to see who emerges as victorious when the battle is over.

Man vs Bee will be a summer release, arriving on June 24, 2022. The show is speculated to have 10 episodes each with a run time of 10 minutes.

Crazy Rich Asians actor Jing Lusi will be joining the cast as Nina, the owner of the luxurious mansion house sat by Atkinson. The series also stars Julian Rhind-Tutt, Greg McHugh, India Fowler, Claudie Blakley and Daniel Fearn.

4) Spriggan

Spriggan has been an incredibly long wait for all anime lovers out there. Spriggan is an approaching Netflix Original Japanese sci-fi series and adaptation of manga coming from writer Hiroshi Takashige and illustrator Ryōji Minagawa. The anime adaptation will debut on the platform on June 18, 2022.

The manga was first published in Weekly Shōnen Sunday in February 1989 and ran for a total of 11 volumes. There have been previous adaptations of the manga, the latest being produced by David Production and directed by Hiroshi Kobayashi.

The plot revolves around an ancient civilisation which once ruled the universe but eventually destroyed itself. They leave secret messages for future generations to find and use the powerful creations they build against their enemies. Different groups start searching for these artifacts but are stopped by ARCAM Corporation and their army of soldiers called Spriggans.

The lead characters will be voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi, Youhei Azakami, Kenji Hamada and Ayumu Murase. This series will be a blessing to all the anime lovers out there.

Certainly with all these massive releases, June will be an interesting month for all of us. Gear up with your popcorn and start streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Somava