What did Awkwafina say? 'Shang Chi' star leaves Twitter after addressing AAVE controversy

Awkwafina is not a fan of the Twitter community and announced her departure from the platform after addressing the 'Blaccent' controversy she has been associated with for years.

After years of being accused of using African-American Vernacular English (AAVE) in her roles, the actress finally gave her lengthy statement on the matter.

On February 5, the rapper-turned-comedian and actress tweeted:

"But as a non-black ROC, I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE, what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalized group."

Awkwafina added:

"I must emphasize: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It never has, and it never was."

Awkwafina responds to critics after being called out over the usage of 'Blaccent'

Following her breakthrough roles in 2018 with films like Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich Asians, the actress, whose real name is Nora Lum, faced many controversies with "cultural appropriation" and the use of AAVE.

Even before the release of Crazy Rich Asians, Lum had been called out for acting with characteristics that are are present in the Black community, for her role as Peik Lin Goh. In one of her dialogues, the character said:

"But you can't swerve. No, chickens are bi**hes, dude! You're not a chicken. You gonna roll up to that wedding, you gon be like, "Bawk Bawk, bi**h!"

Two years later, Bettina Makalintal, in her piece for Vice, wrote:

"As she borrowed from the Black culture in order to make a name for herself, the woman born Nora Lum performed a series of racial stereotypes for coolness and clout."

The 33-year-old actress has faced similar criticism going back to her past as a rapper, for which she was also accused of appropriating African-American culture.

Awkwafina clarified that she acknowledged the "sociopolitical context" and the "historical context" of AAVE. The actress also stated that dominant groups have often stolen the African-American culture for monetary gains without any respect towards its origin.

The Shang-Chi star elaborated that her "American identity" is based on movies and TV shows, as well as her interaction with people since her childhood. She said:

"I think as a group, Asian-Americans are still trying to figure out what that journey means for them, what is correct and where they don't belong."

Following her response to these criticisms, Awkwafina posted another tweet, where she announced her retirement from the platform. In the tweet, she referred to Twitter as an "ingrown toenail."

nora @awkwafina To Clarify: I am retiring from the ingrown toenail that is Twitter. Not retiring from anything else, even if I wanted to, and I didn’t drunkenly hit someone with a shoehorn and now escaping as a fugitive. Also am avail on all other socials that don’t tell you to kill yourself! To Clarify: I am retiring from the ingrown toenail that is Twitter. Not retiring from anything else, even if I wanted to, and I didn’t drunkenly hit someone with a shoehorn and now escaping as a fugitive. Also am avail on all other socials that don’t tell you to kill yourself!

Twitter enraged over Awkwafina's "apology" for using Blaccent

Several tweets insinuated that the actress did not apologize for allegedly appropriating Black culture in her career. While others claimed that she represented "all Asians" as a group to avoid accountability from her side.

Get Her, Jade! @keatingssixth No Awkwafina really brought up all Asian Americans in her “statement” to avoid accountability. Why she do that to ya’ll No Awkwafina really brought up all Asian Americans in her “statement” to avoid accountability. Why she do that to ya’ll 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Pa5uQNslRU

gay god advanced ™️ @god_advanced @awkwafina Love how Nora’s SM team is scrambling to unhide replies, enable replies, etc. While simultaneously being unable to craft an apology with the word ‘sorry’ @awkwafina Love how Nora’s SM team is scrambling to unhide replies, enable replies, etc. While simultaneously being unable to craft an apology with the word ‘sorry’

BE ALIVE @intechnicoIor @awkwafina Looking for the apology in your statement sis? I can’t seem to find it @awkwafina Looking for the apology in your statement sis? I can’t seem to find it https://t.co/QbVNMpKM4R

Ambiguously Brown #VeryAsian Bitch @GammaReigh @awkwafina Hold up. Why are you putting your personal choices on to your fellow Asians who grew up the same way, yet didn't use blaccent to make millions? @awkwafina Hold up. Why are you putting your personal choices on to your fellow Asians who grew up the same way, yet didn't use blaccent to make millions?

Britni Danielle @BritniDWrites



Awkwafina could have just said: "You were right. I did use a blaccent to make a name for myself and that was wrong. I wholeheartedly apologize, and I'll do better from now on." nora @awkwafina https://t.co/pxSLXZD2J0 All these words and not one apology.Awkwafina could have just said: "You were right. I did use a blaccent to make a name for myself and that was wrong. I wholeheartedly apologize, and I'll do better from now on." twitter.com/awkwafina/stat… All these words and not one apology. Awkwafina could have just said: "You were right. I did use a blaccent to make a name for myself and that was wrong. I wholeheartedly apologize, and I'll do better from now on." twitter.com/awkwafina/stat…

YesHomo @KennyAlphaOmega @awkwafina Gurl, this is not a apology. It's an excuse @awkwafina Gurl, this is not a apology. It's an excuse

Louiexthex16th @louiexthex16th @DrHueyLi



It was a poor approximation of what SHE thinks hood black people sound like. @awkwafina All Black people don't even talk like that and Awkwafina didn't grow up in the hood.It was a poor approximation of what SHE thinks hood black people sound like. @DrHueyLi @awkwafina All Black people don't even talk like that and Awkwafina didn't grow up in the hood.It was a poor approximation of what SHE thinks hood black people sound like.

Liza 🇺🇸🇵🇷 @lilmissarcasm @GammaReigh She’s not an immigrant & she didn’t grow up in a predominantly Black neighborhood she grew up in Forest Hills. I lived there for 5 yrs & it’s only 2.5% Black now & that’s more than it was then @GammaReigh She’s not an immigrant & she didn’t grow up in a predominantly Black neighborhood she grew up in Forest Hills. I lived there for 5 yrs & it’s only 2.5% Black now & that’s more than it was then 😩

Shamontiel 🐾 📚 🌊 @ShamontielV @awkwafina spent my elementary school years learning Spanish, and hung out w/ Puerto Rican/Guatamelan/Dominican/Mexican friends and associates throughout high school and college. But I didn't just RANDOMLY mimic their accents like it was mine. You can appreciate the culture w/o copying it. @awkwafina spent my elementary school years learning Spanish, and hung out w/ Puerto Rican/Guatamelan/Dominican/Mexican friends and associates throughout high school and college. But I didn't just RANDOMLY mimic their accents like it was mine. You can appreciate the culture w/o copying it. https://t.co/h1r2lKEClJ

Halo😇 @haloovermyhead @awkwafina All these words and not a sorry in sight @awkwafina All these words and not a sorry in sight https://t.co/XJdmwNiYMS

Also Read Article Continues below

Awkwafina showcased the imitation or appropriation of African-American accent and mannerisms in several of her projects, including her comedy and rap songs. However, her recent movies like MCU's Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings did not feature her portrayal in this manner.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan