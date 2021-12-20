‘Swan Song’ Takeaways: Understanding the power of letting go

Mahershala Ali has garnered critical acclaim with his new role(s) as Cameron Turner and his clone Jack in Swan Song. This film has gone deep within the recesses of the trauma of terminal illness and its effects on a person.

For those that are unaware of the plot of the film, it centers around a man named Cameron Turner with a terminal illness. Unbeknownst to his family, he seeks help at a facility to get himself cloned and has the clone watch over his loved ones after his death.

Here is the breakdown of takeaways in Swan Song.

(Warning: Spoilers Ahead)

The Takeaways of ‘Swan Song’

Terminal illness can stigmatize a person

Given that Cameron has kept this terminal illness from his family, it’s fair to say that he has felt like he has been fighting the fight alone. This may be the hardest of realities for people with illnesses. It can be hard to cope when someone is face-to-face with their inevitable demise, but it’s a road that we all have to follow.

Having a terminal condition can abrade one’s mental health already. However, that can be remedied with a strong and supportive family. Having stigma may only lead to more feelings of hopelessness, but when a person is surrounded with a group of loved ones, it lessens the pain.

True love is caring about your loved ones even after you're gone

When watching the film, it’s easy to understand that Cameron is making a clone simply to help his family after he has passed. He is so concerned with his family’s well-being that he kept his illness and the cloning a secret.

Cameron became upset with the cloning process and was worried that his clone Jack would harm his family. Cameron’s love and concern for his family was a factor in him going to this extent to have them looked after.

Letting go may be the hardest decision and the best decision

By the end of the film, Cameron leaves his family alone with the clone. Understanding why this scene is so important is essential to the rest of the film. Cameron has come to terms with his condition and decides to let go and let life take its course.

It’s a sentiment that all should hear. It’s hard to let something that you love go, but it may be for the best if you can do nothing about the circumstances. Letting go means letting go of the pain, as well.

