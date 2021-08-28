Pokimane faces backlash for using AAVE language in Twitch stream title

Pokimane is perhaps one of the most beloved Twitch streamers right now. This is why her fans found themselves conflicted over the below matter.
Recently, the internet star used AAVE (African American Vernacular English) on the title of her Twitch stream. The Valorant broadcast she uploaded was titled:
"on god frfr? it's bussin up in here... boutta 360 no scope 1 tap headshot a mf".
It is unclear if using AAVE is a trend, but pop icon Olivia Rodrigo was also recently called out for using it.
The problem with AAVE is its misappropriation in current pop culture, especially in memes or TikTok. Since AAVE is derived from the African American community, it is understandable why it can be considered offensive when others use it.
Since people learned of these phrases and the like from memes and TikTok, many people have been using, or rather misappropriating, AAVE without knowing it. For all they know, it is either Gen Z slang or just a pop-culture thing.
Needless to say, Twitter is torn between its love yet momentary frustration towards Pokimane at the moment.
Pokimane was quick to apologize about entire ordeal
The 25-year-old soon changed the title of the video and apologized on Twitter about the matter. Needless to say, the community had mixed reactions to it as well.
As mentioned before, it is not just Pokimane who has been criticized for her use of AAVE. Many celebrities who do not belong to the community have misappropriated the dialect and have faced severe backlash.
Iggy Azalea, Ariana Grande, and Awkwafina are some prominent examples.
However, Pokimane soon owned up to her mistake and was quick to apologize to her fans in a late-night tweet. She even changed the name of the Twitch VOD soon after fans pointed out the problem with it.
