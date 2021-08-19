Corpse Husband proves to be the best voice for Twitch horror games like Friday the 13th

Corpse Husband is currently one of the most mysterious streamers in the online community, owing to him not revealing his face. However, one of Corpse's most unique attributes is his deep voice, which has startled streamers on many occasions.

Corpse's voice is the result of a health condition known as GERD, which causes his stomach acid to constantly flow up to his esophagus. Despite the struggle, Corpse chose to use his voice to his advantage and gained a massive following as a horror story-teller on YouTube.

The creator didn't stop there as he became a celebrated Twitch streamer and music artist as well.

Corpse Husband has the perfect voice for horror games

Horror games have become hugely popular on Twitch in recent times. Many popular streamers have begun streaming horror titles such as Friday the 13th, Dead by Daylight, and more on their channels.

Corpse Husband usually streams with the OfflineTV group, consisting of streamers such as Sykkuno, Pokimane, Disguised Toast, and Valkyrae. Recently, the OTV group decided to stream "Friday the 13th," with Corpse Husband as the in-game killer. His voice fit perfectly for the role, as other streamers were terrified whenever his character came near them.

Here's a gameplay clip in the following video by OfflineTV & Friends Fans.

Corpse took full advantage of his deep and resonant voice, and embodied the terrifying killer's persona. The streamers were frightened out of their wits whenever Corpse approached them and spoke in his signature voice.

As the killer, he sent shivers down everyone's spines with a few creepy lines including:

I don't want to do this. *deep sigh*

The streamers could be heard screaming and running away from him. The resultant chaos provided tons of fun content, as Corpse's voice fit the game's atmosphere like a glove.

This serves as a testament to Corpse Husband's fame as a narrator of horror stories. With a voice deeper than the ocean, he is well-suited for this genre. Fans can only hope to see Corpse produce more horror-related content.

