5 best reactions of people hearing Corpse Husband for the first time

Corpse Husband is a 23-year-old American streamer and musician. Apart from his 'faceless' identity across platforms, Corpse's uniqueness is his profound voice.

Corpse Husband's unusual voice comes as a surprise to anyone who hears it for the first time. However, streamers usually have the best reactions to his voice, and luckily for fans, they are mostly always on a live stream. Here are some of the best reactions to Corpse's voice by streamers that have been caught on a live stream.

Best streamer reactions to Corpse Husband's voice

5) Offline TV members react to Corpse's voice

The members of OfflineTV were quite surprised when they heard Corpse Husband's voice for the first time while playing Among Us. Most people had trouble believing that this was his actual voice and were shocked by how deep it is. However, true to her nature, Pokimane had the funniest reaction.

"I feel like your voice is touching me. Is that a weird thing to say?"

Streamer Jackscepticeye was quick to respond with a laugh.

"Yes, Poki. That is a weird thing to say."

Valkyrae, too, described her version of what Corpse's voice sounded like.

"I feel like your voice is hitting parts of my ear that have never been hit before."

Streamers Pokimane and Valkyrae (Image via SVG)

4) Chris Melberg

Streamer Chris Melberg was caught by surprise when Corpse Husband played a game of Among Us with him. However, he was so overwhelmed by his voice that he refused to kill Corpse - a plan that the 23-year-old streamer did not approve of.

"It's Corpse. I can't kill him. I can't do it, his voice is too good."

3) Wolfy

Streamer Wolfy went wide-eyed in disbelief when he heard Corpse Husband's voice for the first time.

"Whose voice is that? He sounds sick!"

2) Jason Sullivan

Popular Twitch streamer Jason Sullivan said what was on everybody's mind when he reacted upon hearing Corpse Husband's voice for the first time.

Woah, whose voice is that? It's so sexy!...Oh my f**k, hi Corpse. What are you doing tonight?

1) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Even US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could not keep her calm when she heard Corpse Husband's voice while playing Among Us on a live stream.

"His voice is so deep! I can't get over it, this dude's voice is so low."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during her famous Among Us stream (Image via WIRED)

Here are the reactions of some other streamers to Corpse Husband's voice.

The story behind Corpse Husband's voice

While fans and streamers alike gush over his low, sexy voice, the reason behind his voice is rather unfortunate. Corpse revealed in an Instagram Q&A session that his voice had been this way since he was 12 years old. He suffers from GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disorder), which causes him to breathe in his own stomach acid. One of the many side effects of this is the low, hoarse voice.

It is commendable, however, that Corpse uses this to his advantage to make his name in the world of YouTube and Twitch, and is now also making his mark in the music industry, with popular hits like DAYWALKER! and E-Girls Are Ruining My Life.

Edited by Srijan Sen