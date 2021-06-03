Corpse Husband takes the Internet by storm with his “Knife Tricks” video

On June 1st, the anonymous YouTuber Corpse Husband posted a “knife tricks” video on Twitter.

Corpse Husband is a musician/YouTuber who has around 4.3 million monthly active listeners on Spotify. He rose to popularity in the past year due to a plethora of “Among Us” streams where he collaborated with other popular content creators and has released nine songs on Spotify so far.

corpse I thought you were done I- I can’t do this help pic.twitter.com/PNswKJeFlf — B3 ☀️ (@bbitchbekah) June 1, 2021

Due to his mysterious personality and deep voice, Corpse Husband has a huge community that keeps track of all of his social media activity. The YouTuber’s “knife tricks” clip has been liked close to 200k times on Twitter and has almost 20k retweets.

Corpse Husband posts “knife tricks” video on Twitter: Here is how the internet reacted

Corpse Husband posted the following clip on his alternate Twitter account a few days ago. He can be seen showing off his knife skills and finishes with an elaborate stab that fans were clearly impressed with.

I'VE NEVER SEEN THIS BEFORE — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) June 1, 2021

The YouTuber then replied to the tweet using his main Twitter account and claimed that he had “never seen the clip before.”

Apart from members of his community, some notable internet personalities also responded to the clip. This includes Twitch streamer Tina “TinaKitten” and YouTuber Karl Jacobs, who was recently involved in a huge controversy for previously supported Paul “Ice Poseidon” Denino.

This was already a fleet >:T pic.twitter.com/GqLhsDjinz — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) June 1, 2021

On behalf of corpsetwt artists what color is your sweater — MJ 🐭 (@minjimouse_art) June 1, 2021

Regardless, most Corpse fans joked about how he was supporting “himself” by retweeting the clip from the other account. Others were simply impressed with his array of skills and how comfortable Corpse Husband looked handling the knife.

Why are you talking to yourself pic.twitter.com/GT73s7yVH2 — Memorieee (@ThessMemorie) June 1, 2021

Me too Corpse underscore Husband, me too pic.twitter.com/jLsmCm2AgJ — kuro` (ia) (@corpseclipsy) June 1, 2021

here we go again pic.twitter.com/9SjgKdpXWC — asto (@dying_astoreth) June 1, 2021

that’s so badass!!! i drew an elephant bc of your cute hand freckles. pic.twitter.com/XHjlNenHR8 — mimi 🌱 (@sykkute) June 1, 2021

Imagine you’re just minding your own business and corpse jumps out from a dark alley, does this, stabs you, and says “no one will believe you” and that’s how you die — SuperVilonious® (@vilonious) June 1, 2021

I think @CORPSE is @Corpse_Husband ‘s second account . I think - — Liam (@Liam28864118) June 1, 2021

Some of his fans also used the opportunity to show off their own knife handling skills, as is evident in the tweets.

let's be together corpse 😭😭💖 pic.twitter.com/3dhKne7YOQ — Veronica Jane 🎨 (@veronicajaneart) June 1, 2021

Corpse Husband started off as a horror-narration YouTuber but has gained incredible support in recent months. By the end of September 2020, he had no more than 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

His first song, “Miss You,” came out in June 2020. Today, the YouTuber has 7.53 million subscribers, despite the fact that he has not done a “face reveal” until now.

The closest Corpse Husband came to a reveal was when he met Thomas “Sykkuno” to “hand-deliver” a hoodie towards the end of March. Corpse Husband posted the above clip documenting the meeting.

