Corpse Husband sends fans into a frenzy after he shares TikTok of him meeting Sykkuno in person

After weeks of speculation, the highly anticipated meet-up of Corpse Husband and Sykkuno has finally happened, and the internet just can't keep calm.

The popular duo recently sent fans across the globe into a frenzy after they decided to meet-up in person.

For a long time now Sykkuno has been teasing the possibility of meeting Corpse Husband in person. This possibility gained significant traction online recently, after Corpse revealed that he was planning to hand deliver his merchandise to Sykkuno in person.

Turns out, he is indeed a man of his word, as he recently took to Twitter to share a TikTok video of him handing over his customized hoodie to Sykkuno, whose priceless reaction in the video is simply unmissable:

After the unexpected surprise, fans had a collective meltdown as they took to Twitter in hordes to respond to the dream meet-up between Corpse Husband and Sykkuno.

Corpse Husband hand-delivers his merch to Sykkuno and the internet can't keep calm

Sykkuno and Corpse Husband are two of the most popular streamers at the moment. They both witnessed a meteoric rise in 2020, having gone on to amass millions of followers courtesy of their extremely entertaining Among Us streams.

The duo are often known to stream alongside the likes of popular streamers such as Valkyrae, Jacksepticeye, Pokimane and Disguised Toast.

Despite having starkly different personalities, Corpse Husband and Sykkuno get along like a house on fire. This is why their friendship is extremely revered by thousands of fans, who religiously 'stan' the duo for its wholesomeness.

It is this wholesome dynamic and enviable friendship with one another that often lands them on the Twitter trending page.

This time too was no different as their in-person meet-up led to a cascade of emotions online, with fans just not being able to grasp the reality of the situation.

Here are some of the reactions online, as excited fans failed to keep their emotions in check on seeing Corpse Husband meet-up with Sykkuno:

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it looks like the highly anticipated meet-up between Corpse Husband and Sykkuno has rendered the online community speechless, as they find themselves dominating the Twitter trending page, yet again.