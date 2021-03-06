"That means he trusts me a lot": Sykkuno speaks about Corpse Husband showing his face to him

During a recent stream, popular Twitch streamer Sykkuno opened up about the possibility of seeing Corpse Husband's face in person.

The 28-year-old streamer is known to share a good bond with Corpse Husband. Over the past few months, their wholesome friendship has served as an inspiration for a lot of fan fiction.

Corpse Husband recently promised to visit Sykkuno and personally deliver his merchandise to him.

This left fans understandably excited and wonder if Sykkuno could possibly witness a highly-anticipated Corpse Husband face reveal.

"He's a really caring guy": Sykkuno shares his thoughts on Corpse Husband, seeing his face, and more

In a clip from his latest Twitch stream, a viewer asked Sykkuno how he met Corpse Husband.

Sykkuno shared a heartwarming account of how his friendship with Corpse Husband developed over the course of several streams:

"I think I met Corpse through an Among Us game. We kind of just got along. It was partially because people really liked seeing me and Corpse together. I think it's because we're both like chill. People just liked the combination maybe... I dont know and we've gotten along since then. He's a really cool guy , he's a really caring guy too."

He then addressed the possibility of Corpse coming over to his house and personally delivering his merch to him.

"I will say, I'm honestly not that curious but if I ever do see him that just means he trusts me a lot no? I'll feel kinda cool, you know. I'm not even that interested in seeing and I hope no one ever sees unless he is comfortable with it . "

Sykkuno's response was heavily praised by fans because Corpse Husband tends to get very anxious when it comes to revealing his identity.

Several fans soon took to Twitter to gush over the duo's friendship. Here are some of the best tweets on the same:

like the fact that Sykkuno has always stuck by the fact that Corpse would show his face when Corpse feels comfortable, on Thankmas when he tried to encourage Corpse (w the ass pic lmao how wholesome) and now Corpse is gonna meet him and Sykkuno perceives it as Corpse trusts him. — felix🌱🐝 (@leafykkuno) March 6, 2021

sykkuno talking abt how he isn’t really curious to see corpse’s face but if he ever did he would feel better knowing that corpse trusts him </3



he’s literally the sweetest brb i gotta cry pic.twitter.com/Wd4oZk98w5 — tiffany :)) (@tiff_uh_knee16) March 6, 2021

WHY IS HE MAKING US CRY — navee (@hereforcorpse_h) March 6, 2021

truly a friend oh my god. sykkuno you Respectful King you’re not even curious about corpse’s face my my you’re just.. sigh you’re just one of the best humans — tia 🌱🔪 (@lord_cooter) March 6, 2021

Sykkuno isn't even curious of how corpse looks. He is just happy corpse trust him enough to meet him 🤧 — sykk4444 (@sykk4444) March 6, 2021

He's so precious i love their friendship so much pic.twitter.com/B9nFOdPaJL — Corpse & Sykkuno Clips (@corpseclipsy) March 6, 2021

Sykkuno deserves it than most people definitely. He is probably the friend that CORPSE has that is very polite and humble with words and understands the boundaries of anxiety and staying indoors. — Hydraulx Turtle (@Hydraulx1) March 6, 2021

everyday, sykkuno restores my hope in humanity — min ♡ The Beloved (@minimumminmin) March 6, 2021

Sykkuno's mature response to the hype surrounding a possible Corpse Husband face reveal has clearly won over the internet.

The fact that he is content to have Corpse Husband visit him without any qualms serves as a testament to their wholesome friendship.