"I hate my face": Corpse Husband reveals he cut his face with razor blades, receives support online

Trigger Warning: The following piece contains details of self-harm, as stated by Corpse Husband in his recent Q & A session.

Internet sensation Corpse Husband recently left fans concerned after he revealed instances of self-harm during a Q & A session.

The 23-year-old YouTuber hosted a candid Q & A session on Instagram where he addressed a plethora of topics, ranging from upcoming music to his early school days.

However, the segment that ended up gaining a lot of online attention was when he talked about doing a face reveal.

Self harm is not something to be treated lightly. People have many reasons to do it and one should not just assume it's cause they like doing it. Anxiety, depression, loneliness are just some of the reasons. — harsh // unna stan acc (@harshmelloow) February 10, 2021

When talking about the reveal, Corpse Husband admitted that he personally "hates his face" and shared a concerning instance where he cut his face with razor blades.

The revelation soon triggered a wave of support online, as fans struggled to come to terms with the gravity of the situation.

Corpse Husband opens up on doing a face reveal and self-harm

[Timestamp: 2:42]

Speaking about the possibility of a face reveal, Corpse Husband explained why he feels that it will happen one day:

"Realisitically it will happen inevitably, against my will but a lot of people think it's a business thing or a gimmick . I just deeply f***ing hate my face and people's expectations at this point are ridiculous and unachievable"

Corpse Husband then addressed how he deals with anxiety and provided a rather grim example of self-harm when asked about the same:

"That's something that I still struggle with, there have been multiple streams in the past where I was f***ing cutting my face with razor blades like 10 minutes before going live. You never know what people are going through behind the scenes"

The rest of his Q & A session provides a rather intimate glimpse into his personal life, thought process and overall personality.

In light of his concerning revelations, fans took to Twitter to voice their support for Corpse Husband:

Exactly this. I also think god love him we gotta take everything with a grain of salt that we do not and cannot know his full mental state or situation. It’s not ours to carry/“fix” so protect your peace whatever that looks like for you and send support. /nbh /gen 🖤 — liv 🌙 (@demonprincessa) February 10, 2021

tw // self harm



I always thought corpse’s hatred of his face was just body dysmorphia but after his q&a it makes more sense... but even so, scars don’t make anyone less beautiful. it doesn’t matter what corpse looks like, he’s still an amazing person and worthy of love 💖 — Rainy⚙️🎮💀💖 (@sykkun0_s1mp) February 10, 2021

Tw// Self harm

I just listened to the last Q&A of Corpse and how he is still struggling with sh. And it's been hard listening to that knowing that it's something I used to deal with. But in a way, it's been a relief knowing that I'm not alone.

Love you Corpse, you're not alone🖤 — Loreena 🌧 (@sweetestbandito) February 10, 2021

tw // self harm



ok just looked through the q&a and as always my dms are open for each of you. that was a lot to take in. i want corpse and all of you to be safe and this hurts my heart. i love you. — mads (@mads4corpse) February 10, 2021

Tw // suicide , self harm

I love and appreciate corpse so much. Knowing he struggled with a lot of the stuff I struggle with, like suicide, self harm, poverty, and family issues... I don't know. I just care for him. — 🖤shirogane🖤 (@catearsandshit) February 10, 2021

After listening to Corpse’s Insta Q&A, it brought back real strong memories of my past struggles with SH and chronic depression. I made it through, he can too. All of the love and support to him. 🖤🌹@Corpse_Husband @CORPSE #corpsetwtgrouphug — Tayler (@tayleras1) February 11, 2021

I know I’ll never understand the shit Corpse goes through but hearing his Q&A fucking hurt. You never know what a person goes through but I hope he knows that we support the fuck out of him and anything he does. If it’s worth anything, love you always 🖤 @Corpse_Husband — alexandria (@corpse_atlantic) February 10, 2021

@Corpse_Husband also we really appreciate the effort you put into interacting with your audience and doing these things :’) a 5-hour q&a was unexpected but super appreciated; we love learning new things about you. thank you for sharing your most authentic self with us, always <3 — ً (@hotdemonwitch) February 10, 2021

Corpse Husband has often been vocal about his struggles with chronic illness and severe social anxiety.

From dealing with financial problems in the past to being subjected to unwarranted online hate today, the journey towards fame has not exactly been a bed of roses for the faceless sensation.

As demands for a face reveal continue to rise with each passing day, true fans of Corpse Husband will be hoping that he doesn't succumb to pressure and keeps his best interests in mind.

His recent revelatory Q & A session continues to invite a lot of support online as it serves as a just reminder of the fact that people on screen are battling their own demons, just like any other human being out there.