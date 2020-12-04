Is Corpse Husband's "Deep" voice actually real? Here is everything to know

Corpse Husband was originally a horror narration YouTuber who has recently seen a massive rise in popularity. This was after he started playing Among Us with various internet personalities.

Corpse Husband’s voice has resulted in many hilarious reactions from streamers and has allowed him to have a successful music career as well. Despite constant rumors about his voice not being real, he has recently claimed that it is, in truth, his natural voice.

In this article, we go over everything that Corpse Husband has revealed the reason for his “deep, distinguishable” voice.

Is Corpse Husband’s voice real? Everything that has been revealed until now

The overall mystery that Corpse Husband has managed to create around his personality has fuelled rumors about his voice being “fake.” During an Instagram Q&A, Corpse Husband was asked whether his voice is real or not. Quite a few people had claimed that he uses a voice modulator to create the effect.

However, Corpse Husband claimed that his voice is 100% real.

Advertisement

"It's been like this since I was like 12. I remember I used to call myself out of middle school. If I had to answer how I would say a combination of genetics and a health condition I have called GERD," he said.

It is no secret that Corpse Husband suffers from gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD. The ailment results in the persistent occurrence of gastroesophageal reflux and can result in stomach acid constantly flowing up the esophagus. This can, over time, irritate a person’s vocal cords and result in his or her voice getting much deeper or raspier.

In a recent stream, Corpse Husband was asked about his voice, with people wondering if it was a smoking habit that had resulted in such a deep husky voice. However, Corpse Husband promised that he has never smoked anything in his life and that his voice has in truth always sounded like it does now.

Fans have also claimed that his voice has been getting deeper over the years. He apparently had a higher tone some years ago. His medical condition may slowly be impacting the overall raspiness of his voice.