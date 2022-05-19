Who Killed Sara? Season 3 Episode 1 recap: How does the new season start off?

Netflix’s series, Who Killed Sara? is finally here with its much anticipated third season. The series follows the death of a teenage girl named Sara and the complicated events that mire it.

Apparently, Sara Guzmán died when she accidentally fell from a parachute while parasailing with her boyfriend, Rodolfo Lazcano, her brother, Alex, and other friends. But her death was more than an accident if there was a death at all, and as it turns out, it is related to much bigger events.

How well does Who Killed Sara? Season 3 set up the premiere?

Who Killed Sara? is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing shows on Netflix, especially due to its build-up. With every season, Sara's death opens up new angles.

Since the first season, conspiracies have mired Sara's death. Cesar Lazcano, the presumed protagonist of the series, had manipulated Alex, Sara's brother, to take the blame for Sara’s death, for which he had to spend some 18 years in prison. Season 1 gained momentum with the release of Alex, who was determined to seek revenge for her sister's death and his hardships.

However, when Alex finds out disturbing revelations, the situation gets complicated in Season 2, by the end of which Alex finally tracks down Sara’s murderer, Marifer, who also happens to be Sara’s step-sister. Season 3 of Who Killed Sara? takes off from this point.

Is Sara dead? New angles unearthed in Who Killed Sara? season 3

Episode 1, titled Presumed Dead, opens with Alex and Rodolfo overlooking the dig-up of Sara's grave. As predicted by Alex, when the coffin was opened, it was found empty, which meant that Alex's suspicions were confirmed that Sara may still be alive.

We then see Alex getting a call from a hospital late at night when he is told that Marifer, who admitted to killing Sara, is awake from her coma after suffering extreme burns. With much difficulty, Marifer writes Nicandro's and Dr. Alanis', Sara's psychiatrist, names on Alex’s phone, making him wonder what the connection between the two names is. Alex then confronts Nicandro about this, and several things begin making sense.

Meanwhile, Rodolfo asks Alex to help him get his brother Chema out of prison while also confessing to Alex that his father Cesar was the one to kill Abel, Sara's biological father. He was sure that Chema would be out of prison if Cesar confessed. However, there is another problem brewing around the Lazcano family. With Cesar amiss, Rodolfo is confronted by men to who Cesar owes money. This tells him where his father is, in the Seychelles Islands.

It is clear that Cesar is not a good man and is a part of a larger conspiracy of a new pharmaceutical strategy. In a flashback, we are shown Cesar having a drink with Nicandro’s father as they talk about the profitable endeavors in the pharma business.

In the concluding scenes of episode 1, we see Alex and Elisa sneak into a hospital where Marifer was kept. They skim through the place and find out that Sara was housed there, and she even gave birth.

Thinking that he has gotten to the end of this, Alex confronts Dr. Alanis, only to find him dead. This further complicates the matter of Sara's death, who is sure to be alive now. Season 3 is just getting started, and new complications arise, making the rest of the season a thrilling ride. Who Killed Sara? is now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Sayati Das