What time will Who Killed Sara? Season 3 air on Netflix? Release date and more explored  

Netflix is set to drop Season 3 of its original Mexican mystery thriller Who Killed Sara? on Wednesday, May 18 at 3:00 AM ET exclusively on the platform. The upcoming season will be the final season of the show, and so fans will, unfortunately, have to bid farewell to the mystery thriller soon.

José Ignacio Valenzuela's Who Killed Sara?, produced by Perro Azul, was first launched on Netflix in March 2021. The show received mostly good reviews from critics and audiences alike. Fans instantly started streaming the eight-episode season two months after the first season premiered.

Who Killed Sara? is clearly intended for an adult audience, with themes of s*x, nudity, self-harm, a lot of violence, smoking, s*xual violence, and harsh language used by the characters.

Fans did not have to wait long for a Season 3 confirmation as the renewal of the show was revealed during the Season 2 finale credits.

Season 3 of Who Killed Sara? will premiere on Netflix on May 18, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. With just seven episodes, the third season will be significantly shorter than the previous two. The exact length of the episodes is uncertain, although reports state that they will most likely be about 40 minutes apiece.

Released on April 19, 2022, the official trailer of the mystery thriller series shows Alex finally discovering that his sister (Sara)'s body is not buried where it is supposed to be.

In addition, it is also revealed that the latter was the first patient in an experiment known as Project Medusa, dropping several hints that the patient might still be alive. The trailer ends with Alex finally encountering a dark-haired Sara, who has been alive all this time.

Recap of Season 2 and more about the Mexican mystery thriller

Fans have indeed been waiting for the third season, given that the last episode of season two ends on a significant cliffhanger. Initially, it appeared that everybody finally figured out who murdered Sara following Marifer's confession about cutting the harness of Sara's parachute.

However, the closing scene flabbergasted the audience as Nicandro was spotted on the phone with Dr. Alanis. The two were heard talking about the entire misunderstanding that had been created concerning the real killer. While talking on the phone with Dr. Alanis, Nicandro said:

"I know Alex visited your office several times and you didn't tell him the truth. Well done, Doctor."

He added:

"Congratulations, Alex is convinced he knows who killed his sister. We'll let him keep thinking that she killed her. Neither him nor the Lazcanos can find out who really murdered Sara. You heard me, right? Nobody can know that it was really us."

The audience was left with more questions than answers after the last scene of Season 2. If Marifer is the one who cut the parachute, how can Nicandro and Dr. Alanis be held accountable for Sara's death? Nicandro has been hiding something this whole time and the truth is about to be revealed.

Season 3, which drops on May 18, should hopefully provide all of the answers fans have been waiting for.

