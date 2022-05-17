Where is Cari Farver's killer Shanna "Liz" Golyar now? Dateline: Secrets Uncovered to revisit a love story gone wrong

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, the fan-favorite true-crime show, is set to release its latest episode of Season 10 this May 18 (Wednesday), 2022, on Oxygen. The newest Episode 54 will showcase the spine-chilling murder of a single mother named Cari Farver.

Reportedly, Cari Farver went missing on the 13th of November, 2012, from the residence of Dave Kroupa, the man Cari was dating at the time. Years later, investigators discovered that she was reportedly murdered by a woman named Shanna "Liz" Golyar, who was Kroupa's ex-girlfriend.

As popular discourse goes, it was apparently a cold-blooded murder committed out of sheer jealousy. Liz was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017.

The official synopsis of Episode 54 of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered Season 10 writes:

"Dave Kroupa and Cari Farver began a casual fling. Then Cari disappeared, but Dave was getting disturbing texts from her. It was a mystery that linked three women with one man in a case of jealousy, secret identity and murder."

Let's dig deep and find out all about Cari Farver's murderer Shanna "Liz" Golyar, before Episode 54 of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered Season 10 debuts.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - Where is Cari's murderer now?

Learn all about Cari Farver's killer Shanna "Liz" Golyar

Shanna "Liz" Golyar allegedly killed Cari Farver due to what was later perceived as extreme jealousy and rage as they were dating the same man named Dave Kroupa. The jaw-dropping true-crime murder mystery story will be explored in the latest episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered Season 10.

Dave Kroupa reportedly first met Shanna "Liz" Golyar on a dating site and started dating afterward. Soon after, Dave told Liz that he was not interested in a serious relationship and would see other women.

Six months after their first meeting, Dave began dating Cari Farver. Although they both agreed not to have a serious relationship, things were going pretty well. Cari even reportedly started to stay at Dave's apartment.

To hide the truth about her being the murderer of Cari, Golyar went on to unbelievable lengths, which made this case extraordinarily complicated and took years to solve.

After she allegedly murdered Cari, she started sending awful pretending to be Cari - she sent threatening texts to Dave and the victim's mother and son. She continued to do this for years. She even sent herself threatening texts and emails so that no one would suspect her.

Liz reportedly burned down her family pets, entailing two dogs, a cat, and a snake, and shot a bullet in her leg only to hide the truth about her being a murderer. She even tried to blame Dave's former girlfriend and the mother of his two children, Amy Flora.

Where is Shanna "Liz" Golyar now?

Reportedly, in 2017, Shanna "Liz" Golyar was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Cari Farver by Judge Timothy Burns and was sentenced to life in prison. Liz Golyar is currently at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, serving her life in jail for Cari's murder.

However, she claims her innocence even now and exclaims that the real killer of Cari is still out there roaming freely.

Don't miss Dateline: Secrets Uncovered Season 10 Episode 54 as it will explore the mysterious murder case of Cari Farver, debuting this May 18 (Wednesday), 2022, on Oxygen.

