Who was Melba Lott and how did she die? Exhumed: Killer Revealed episode 3 set to explore brutal murder

Episode 3 of Oxygen's Exhumed: Killer Revealed is all set to make its arrival on the 15th of May, 2022, with the jaw-dropping cold-blooded murder case of Melba Lott.

Dating back to 2006, Melba Lott's murder was initially ruled out as an accident due to a drug overdose. However, in 2008, the truth was reportedly discovered through a subsequent autopsy report that showed that Melba was brutally beaten and stabbed to death in her apartment in Victoria.

Exhumed: Killer Revealed is a highly arresting true-crime show on Oxygen that thoroughly explores great and fatal cases, where discoveries lead to massive changes in the case that make it almost upside-down. Melba Lott's tragic death promises to be one such case.

Without further delay, let's dive deep and find out all about the heartwrenching murder case of Melba Lott ahead of Episode 3 of Exhumed: Killer Revealed premieres.

The cold-blooded murder case of Melba Lott on Exhumed: Killer Revealed Season 2 Episode 3

Who was Melba Lott, and what happened to her?

Exhumed: Killer Revealed Episode 3 will explore the 2006 murder case of Melba Lott. The episode has been titled 'Murder in the Details.' The official synopsis of the episode writes:

"A new mother is discovered dead in her apartment and her death is ruled an accident, but when a new investigator digs deeper into the evidence, only an exhumation can prove the truth."

Melba Lott, a new mother, was a 42-year-old woman known as Pebbles to her loved ones. On the 8th of March, 2006, she was found dead in her apartment in Victoria.

She graduated in 1982 from Victoria High School. She has four siblings, and they all grew up on the south side of Victoria. Melba went to Victoria College and then attended school in Houston, earning a medical degree reportedly. She had a drug issue, as reported by her brother. Despite her drug problems, she was kind and a family person.

In an interview, Melba's brother exclaimed, while talking about her sister:

"Even with her drug problems, she was still loved by everyone in the family,...To an extent it did change her behavior, but it didn't change her....She's was still the same loving, caring person, but with a drug problem. She still attended family gatherings and took part in things....She'd stay clean for six months, a year. I would always support her. I never looked at her at an outcast," Lott said. "She was my baby sister and we had a special bond." (Via Victoria Advocate)

After Melba Lott's dead body was allegedly found in her apartment in Victoria on March 8, 2006, it was sent for an autopsy. Melba's body was poorly decomposed, and the first autopsy report ruled her death to be the outcome of a drug overdose.

However, in 2008, another subsequent autopsy determined that her death was due to brutal homicidal violence. Allegedly, she was beaten and stabbed to death, exclaimed Dr. David Dolinak, the Travis County Medical Examiner.

In an interview, her brother said:

"It was devastating not only to me, but to the rest of the family. I was thankful our parents were already deceased and didn't have to deal with it,...I had to break the news to her daughter that night," Lott said. "Although she no longer lived with her mother, they were still close....She will not get to go to her daughter's high school graduation or her wedding. She will not be at any more family gatherings. She is missed," (Via Victoria Advocate)

Don't forget to watch Exhumed: Killer Revealed Season 2 Episode 3, premiering this May 15, 2022, exclusively on Oxygen.

